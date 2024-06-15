Tarouba [Trinidad and Tobago], : Following his side's nine wicket win against Uganda in their ICC T20 World Cup, New Zealand pacer, the 'Player of the Match' for a scorching three-wicket haul, expressed that the side is dissapointed to have been eliminated from the competition after consistent performances over the last ten years and also dropped a big hint on his future in international cricket. T20 WC: "My body is feeling well, you never know...": NZ's Southee on playing another World CupB

Thanks to fiery spells from pace duo of Tim Southee and Trent Boult, New Zealand secured their first win in the ICC T20 World Cup, defeating Uganda by nine wickets in their Group C encounter at Trinidad and Tobago on Saturday.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

In the post-match presentation, Southee said, "It was a pretty clinical performance, was nice to get a win. It has been a bit tricky, just try to hit the stumps with variable bounce. We are disappointed to find ourselves out of the tournament. We were outplayed in the first two games, we have a proud record in World Cups and that has now come to an end. I got a nice break leading into this World Cup. My body is feeling well, I love playing for New Zealand. Dream to play cricket and I still enjoy it, so you never know."

With this win, New Zealand is in the third spot with a win and two losses, with two points. They are not in contention for the Super Eights stage for which West Indies and Afghanistan have qualified. Uganda is in the fourth spot with a win and three losses, giving them two points.

New Zealand won the toss and asked Uganda to bat first.

Uganda was given two big jolts in the first over, as pacer Trent Boult cleaned up Simon Ssesazi and Simon Ssesazi for two golden ducks.

In the fourth over, Southee gave Uganda their third successive dismissal as he trapped Alpesh Ramjani leg-before wicket for a six-ball duck. Uganda was 2/3 in 3.4 overs. At the end of the powerplay in six overs, Uganda was 9/3. Uganda just could not handle the top class pace of Boult and Southee . Halfway through their innings, they were at 21/5 in 10 overs.

Spinners Mitchell Santner and Rachin Ravindra also chipped in with some fine contributions. Except for Kenneth Waiswa , nobody could reach the double digits and Uganda was cleaned up for 40 runs in 18.4 overs.

During the run-chase, New Zealand lost their young opener, Finn Allen for nine runs in 17 balls to Riazat Ali Shah. But Devon Conway showed glimpses of his form and knocked off the rest of the target along with Ravindra with 88 balls to go.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.