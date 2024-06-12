North Sound [Antigua and Barbuda], : Following his side's nine-wicket win over Namibia, Australian spinner Adam Zampa, who delivered a match-winning four-wicket haul said that it feels nice to have qualified for the Super Eights stage of the competition. T20 WC: "Nice feeling to have qualified for Super Eights...": Zampa following Australia's win over Namibia

Australia qualified for the Super Eights of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024 after beating Namibia by 9 wickets at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua on Wednesday.

Speaking after the game in a post-match presentation, Zampa said, "To get the win tonight and qualify for the Super Eights, is a nice feeling. Yes and no. I bowled a couple of pies tonight but in general, the ball feels like it is coming out well. Being encouraged to pick up wickets in the middle, particularly by the captain. We experienced that in Barbados as well. We know on these wickets that is a challenge. We are happy, it is the first step in trying to take the trophy home but a long way to go."

Coming to the match, Australia won the toss and put Namibia to bat first. Except for skipper Gerhard Erasmus , no other batter made an impact and Namibia was skittled out for just 72 runs in 17 overs.

Zampa was the top wicket-taker for Australia. Josh Hazlewood and Marcus Stoinis also did fine with the ball. Pat Cummins and Nathan Ellis got a wicket each.

In the run-chase, Australia chased down the total in just 5.4 overs, with Travis Head and David Warner and skipper Mitchell Marsh playing destructive knocks.

Zampa became the 'Player of the Match' for his marvellous spell.

In Group B, Australia is at the top with three wins in three matches, giving them six points. Namibia is in the third spot with a win and two losses, giving them two points.

