New York [US], : Paul Stirling-led Ireland won the toss and decided to bowl against Saad Bin Zafar's Canada in the 13th match of the T20 World Cup 2024 at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Friday. T20 WC: Paul Stirling-led Ireland win toss, decide to bowl against Canada

Both Canada and Ireland will be looking forward to clinching a win in the upcoming match as they had a sloppy start to the marquee event in their opening game.

Canada are coming into the match after conceding a seven-wicket defeat against the US in their previous game. They currently stand in the fourth place on the Group A points table.

Meanwhile, Ireland suffered a massive 8-wicket defeat against India in their previous match. The Irish side stand in the bottom place on the points table.

Speaking at the toss, Ireland skipper Stirling said they need to win every match in the tournament from now on.

"We're going to bowl first today. It's must win from here on. It's changed a lot since two days ago . Looks like maybe there will be slightly less lateral movement. Has to be communication between keeper and bowler in the first couple of overs . White goes out. We've taken an extra seamer for the spinner," Stirling said.

Canada skipper Saad Bin Zafar confirmed that Junaid Siddiqui replaced Nikhil Dutta in the playing eleven.

"Would've bowled first as well. If we can put decent runs on the board, will not be easy to change. It's always good to see an associate country to beat a full member country. Hopefully what USA did to Pakistan, we can do to Ireland. If you play your A game on the day, you can beat anyone. One change - Nikhil Dutta goes out, Junaid Siddiqui comes in," Bin Zafar said.

Canada Playing XI: Aaron Johnson, Navneet Dhaliwal, Pargat Singh, Nicholas Kirton, Shreyas Movva , Dilpreet Bajwa, Saad Bin Zafar , Dillon Heyliger, Kaleem Sana, Junaid Siddiqui, Jeremy Gordon.

Ireland Playing XI: Andrew Balbirnie, Paul Stirling , Lorcan Tucker , Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Craig Young.

