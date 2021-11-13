Australia, New Zealand chase a first in T20 World Cup finale

By the time the toss is done in the T20 World Cup final on Sunday, it will be well past midnight in Australia and New Zealand. TV ratings thus are unlikely to hit the roof in the countries of the finalists, though one will celebrate a first-time T20 World Cup champion.

At the ground, both teams have had limited supporters, and most inside the Dubai International Stadium will be neutrals.

An Asian side not reaching the final of a World Cup hosted by India and held in the UAE has limited its marketing appeal. Pakistani cab drivers, ready to shell out half their monthly pay for a ticket on the black market to cheer their team in the final, have lost interest. The buzz one associates with a World Cup final is palpably absent. “The semi-final was like being in a rock concert, and I reckon 95 percent of the crowd was Pakistanis. I am not sure how many people are going to be there on Sunday,” said Australia coach Justin Langer, whose team beat Pakistan in the semi-finals. “Whatever way, it’s going to be a brilliant spectacle.”

Unexpected finalists? Someone tried to say that to Aaron Finch. “Not unexpected, no,” the Australia skipper said in his pre-match media talk. “We came with a clear plan to win. We always felt we had the depth and quality. And New Zealand have been in every final for a long time. They are a great team and can never be underestimated. Maybe people in the outside do, we don’t.”

NZ on a great run

New Zealand are the world Test champions, were finalists in the 2019 ODI World Cup, and are one step from becoming T20 world champions—all in two years. It is a strong reminder that there are not underdogs.

“It does not have a lot to do with us. We focus on our cricket and try our best. Different tags are not something that we control,” said New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson.

Both teams are high on confidence, coming off stunning finishing acts in the semi-finals against more fancied opponents. One could argue there were stronger and more balanced teams in the tournament, but only Australia and New Zealand have lorded over the pressure moments. That’s what it comes down to in World Cups. It is unlikely to be any different in the final.

Finch was tempted to bat first in the semi-finals, given the pressure of the knockouts, but was talked out of the idea. Statistics says something else. All nine evening matches at Dubai, and 16 of the past 17 T20s, have been won chasing. The exception was the IPL final, which Chennai Super Kings won convincingly.

Warner will be the key

Bat or bowl, the powerplay overs have been more important than usual in this tournament. Raising the tempo in the middle overs has been difficult on the UAE pitches. That has increased Australia’s reliance on David Warner, and he hasn’t failed them. Being the only left-hander in the top order gives his longer stay more meaning. He’s found a way to overcome his sluggish form while staying aggressive. Warner has scored 236 runs in six innings (strike rate 148) while Finch, Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell have been rather quiet.

New Zealand’s powerplay aces are pacers Trent Boult, Tim Southee and Adam Milne. If Australia are to maintain their attacking template, which has been a refreshing change in their T20 outlook, Warner will be the key. The Kiwi spinners Ish Sodhi and Mitchell Santner have been poor against left-handers (2 wkts, avg 60) as opposed to right-handers (9 wkts, avg 18). Matthew Wade is the only other left-hander for Australia and batted at No.7 against Pakistan. Finch suggested he could be a floater, and go up the order.

Australia have gone batting heavy, while New Zealand are loaded with bowling options. Williamson’s strategy has broadly been accepting of data analysis while Australia have resisted making radical moves. New Zealand’s conservative batting at the top reflects their limited batting. It almost cost the game against England before James Neesham and Daryl Mitchell saved the day. With Devon Conway injured, replacement ‘keeper Tim Seifert’s ability to score runs in the ‘Reverse V’ should help.