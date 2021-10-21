Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
T20 World Cup, Bangladesh vs Papua New Guinea
cricket

T20 World Cup, Bangladesh vs Papua New Guinea: Live score and updates

T20 World Cup, Bangladesh vs Papua New Guinea: Follow live score and updates of Bangladesh vs Papua New Guinea match.
T20 World Cup, Bangladesh vs Papua New Guinea(AP)
Updated on Oct 21, 2021 03:16 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

T20 World Cup, Bangladesh vs Papua New Guinea: Bangladesh have won the toss and have opted to bat. Bangladesh face off against Papua New Guinea in a bid to qualify for Super 12. The defeat against Scotland in their opening game has made it a three-way battle between Oman and Bangladesh in the table to qualify with PNG already losing two games and going out of contention. PNG will eye a consolation win over Bangladesh which will be a huge statement win, hence, they have all to play for as well.

Follow live score and updates of Bangladesh vs Papua New Guinea:

 

Playing XI:

Papua New Guinea (Playing XI): Lega Siaka, Assad Vala(c), Charles Amini, Sese Bau, Simon Atai, Hiri Hiri, Norman Vanua, Kiplin Doriga(w), Chad Soper, Kabua Morea, Damien Ravu

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Mahedi Hasan, Shakib Al Hasan, Nurul Hasan(w), Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah(c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

t20 world cup
