Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / T20 World Cup: Bharat Army comes up with savage reply to Barmy Army's 'Kohli's Gone' tweet after India's early exit
cricket

T20 World Cup: Bharat Army comes up with savage reply to Barmy Army's 'Kohli's Gone' tweet after India's early exit

India failed to reach the semi-final of the tournament after New Zealand, the first finalist of the ongoing T20 World Cup, beat Afghanistan by eight wickets at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium earlier this week.
Bharat Army comes up with savage reply(AP/Twitter(Barmy Army))
Published on Nov 11, 2021 03:48 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

Bharat Army, Indian cricket team's official supporters group, on Wednesday came up with a savage reply for Barmy Army's "Kohli's Gone" tweet after England team lost to New Zealand in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup in Abu Dhabi. Barmy Army tweeted the post after India's exit from the tournament in the Super 12 stage.

India failed to reach the semi-final of the tournament after New Zealand, the first finalist of the ongoing T20 World Cup, beat Afghanistan by eight wickets at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium earlier this week. This was the fourth time India failed to make the semis of a T20 World Cup and the first in a World Cup event since 2012.

Following the exit, Barmy Army took to Twitter to share a meme of the Indian skipper with "Kohli's Gone" written on top.

On Wednesday, after England's five-wicket defeat to the Blackcaps in the first semi-final, Bharat Army replied to that post with the image image of Kohli, but with “England's Gone” written on top. 

RELATED STORIES

England were the pre-tournament favourites, one of the most dominant teams in the Super 12 stage and the favourites heading into the semi-final game. But Daryl Mitchell's unbeaten 47-ball 72 and a blazing cameo from Jimmy Neesham, of 11-ball 27, powered New Zealand to the target of 167 after managing only 58 runs for the loss of two wickets in the first 10 overs of the chase.

New Zealand won with an over to spare after reaching their first ever final in men's T20 World Cup.

New Zealand now await the results of the second semi-final between Pakistan and Australia on Thursday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
t20 world cup england bharat army
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

'He can be Hardik's back-up': Laxman names India's future 'utility allrounder'

Mitchell leaves fans impressed by turning down 'controversial' single vs ENG   

Ben Stokes trains along with rest of the England squad as Ashes prep starts

Pakistan hope to launch women's PSL, says PCB chairman Ramiz Raja
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
National Education Day
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi’s air quality
Padma Shri
Chhath Puja 2021 Day 4
Nykaa IPO
India's Covid-19 tally
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP