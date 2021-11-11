T20 World Cup: Bharat Army comes up with savage reply to Barmy Army's 'Kohli's Gone' tweet after India's early exit

Bharat Army, Indian cricket team's official supporters group, on Wednesday came up with a savage reply for Barmy Army's "Kohli's Gone" tweet after England team lost to New Zealand in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup in Abu Dhabi. Barmy Army tweeted the post after India's exit from the tournament in the Super 12 stage.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

India failed to reach the semi-final of the tournament after New Zealand, the first finalist of the ongoing T20 World Cup, beat Afghanistan by eight wickets at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium earlier this week. This was the fourth time India failed to make the semis of a T20 World Cup and the first in a World Cup event since 2012.

Following the exit, Barmy Army took to Twitter to share a meme of the Indian skipper with "Kohli's Gone" written on top.

On Wednesday, after England's five-wicket defeat to the Blackcaps in the first semi-final, Bharat Army replied to that post with the image image of Kohli, but with “England's Gone” written on top.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

England were the pre-tournament favourites, one of the most dominant teams in the Super 12 stage and the favourites heading into the semi-final game. But Daryl Mitchell's unbeaten 47-ball 72 and a blazing cameo from Jimmy Neesham, of 11-ball 27, powered New Zealand to the target of 167 after managing only 58 runs for the loss of two wickets in the first 10 overs of the chase.

New Zealand won with an over to spare after reaching their first ever final in men's T20 World Cup.

New Zealand now await the results of the second semi-final between Pakistan and Australia on Thursday.