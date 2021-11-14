T20 World Cup final: Kane Williamson takes Mitchell Starc to the cleaners, smashes 22 runs in one over - VIDEO

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson weaved a memorable knock on Sunday, in the T20 World Cup final against Australia at the Dubai International Stadium. He laced ten boundaries and three sixes to score a 48-ball 85, but the highlight of his knock was the 22-run over against Mitchell Starc.

In the 16th over of the game, Williamson squeezed a drive through the cover for a boundary and looked to slog the fuller one in the next ball, but the thick outside edge carried it to the third man fence for a second boundary. Williamson then whipped the slower delivery over deep square leg before Starc had some respite with a dot ball after he changed the field and the angle. But the skipper attacked again, scoring back-to-back boundaries in the last two balls to score 22 runs off the over.

"The way Kane took Starc on was unbelievable, it turned the match around for us a little bit there. In finals you never know, but we just gotta keep our plans simple and do what we do best," New Zealand batsman Glenn Phillips said at the end of the innings.

Starc eventually finished with 0 for 60, the most expensive figure by a bowler in a T20 World Cup final, surpassing Lasith Malinga's 54 off four overs against West Indies in 2012 final in Colombo. 41 runs of those were scored by Williamson.

60 also stands second among Australian bowlers conceding most runs in a T20I game, after Andrew Tye's 64 against New Zealand in 2018, in Auckland.

Williamson's knock helped New Zealand finish with 172 for 4, which is the highest score by a team in ICC T20 World Cup final.

