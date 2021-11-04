‘That’s a tired call Mr Ump’: Umpire ‘robs’ Ravindra Jadeja from claiming ‘catch of the tournament’ against Afghanistan

Ravindra Jadeja left his fans delighted with another scintillating effort on the field as he stretched himself to pluck a blinder in India's clash against Afghanistan at the ongoing T20 World Cup, which the Men In Blue won by 66 runs.

The all-rounder, who holds the reputation of being a world-class fielder, came running from a distance and clutched on to the ball, which initially looked was landing safely in no man's land.

While many labelled it to be the "catch of the tournament", the third umpire didn't seem convinced and after close observation he reversed the decision, which saw both fans and cricketers question the call made by the official.

Among the cricketers, Sam Billings and ex-Proteas pacer Dale Steyn, Stuart Broad, and Mitchell McClenaghan reacted to the incident, with all the four claiming it to be out.

The incident took place in the second delivery of the penultimate over bowled by Mohammed Shami, when Karim Janat went for the aerial route.

Despite a good connection the ball ballooned up in the sky as Jadeja got into action and produce a brilliant effort. The original decision was given out, but upon close review it was turned down by the TV official, even when the replays suggested that the fielder had grabbed it cleanly.

Moments after the decision, micro-blogging site Twitter was filled with tweets targeting the umpire, claiming Jadeja was ‘robbed’ off a brilliant catch.

Meanwhile, in the do-or-die encounter against Afghanistan, Virat Kohli-led Team India managed to keep their hopes alive at the tournament after securing a commanding win in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday evening. The team batting first imposed a gigantic 210/2 on the board. In response, Afghanistan could only muster 144/7 from their 20 overs.

