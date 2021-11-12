Home / Cricket / Marais Erasmus, Richard Kettleborough named on-field umpires for T20 World Cup final; Nitin Menon third umpire
cricket

Marais Erasmus, Richard Kettleborough named on-field umpires for T20 World Cup final; Nitin Menon third umpire

The final clash will be played between Australia and New Zealand on Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
Umpire Marais Erasmus(REUTERS)
Umpire Marais Erasmus(REUTERS)
Published on Nov 12, 2021 09:20 PM IST
Copy Link
ANI |

The summit clash of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup between Australia and New Zealand will be overseen by on-field umpires Marais Erasmus and Richard Kettleborough, with Nitin Menon serving as the third umpire, Kumar Dharmasena as fourth and Ranjan Madugalle as match referee.

The final clash will be played between Australia and New Zealand on Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

New Zealand defeated England by five wickets in a nail-biting thriller in the first semi-final match on Wednesday and made their place in the finals of the tournament.

On the other hand, Australia defeated Pakistan by five wickets in yet another thriller in the second semi-final game on Thursday and made their way into the finals.

New Zealand finished at the second spot in Group 2 of the Super 12 stage after winning four matches out of five while Australia also finished at the second spot in Group 1 after winning the same number of matches. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
t20 world cup
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 12, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out