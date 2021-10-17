T20 World Cup: Twitter set on fire after Shakib Al Hasan overtakes Lasith Malinga to achieve major milestone

Former Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan etched his name in the history books as he went to become the leading wicket-taker in men's T20Is. The 34-year-old achieved the feat during Bangladesh's T20 World Cup clash against Scotland on Sunday evening.

Shakib, who now has 108 wickets from 89 matches, overtook Sri Lanka great Lasith Malinga, who stands second with 107 wickets.

In the clash against Scotland, the Bangladesh all-rounder finished his four overs quota with a couple of wickets and conceded just 17 at an economy rate of just above four.

Earlier this year during Australia's tour to Bangladesh, Shakib had become the first cricketer to scalp 100 wickets and score 1000 runs in T20Is.

Shakib is also Bangladesh's leading wicket-taker in the 50-over format, surpassing Mashrafe Mortaza's 269 wickets.

Shakib, who is arguably one of the best all-rounders at the moment, also leads the wickets tally among Bangladesh cricketers in Tests.

Fans hailed Shakib's achievement, with few even calling him a GOAT.

Meanwhile, after being invited to bat first Scotland posted a moderate 140/9 in 20 overs, with Chris Greaves' 45 standing as the highest individual score.

Among the Bangladesh bowlers, Mahedi Hasan picked three wickets, while Shakib and Mustafizur scalped two wickets each. Taskin Ahmed and Mohammad Saifuddin also returned with one wicket each.