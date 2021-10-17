Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / T20 World Cup: Twitter set on fire after Shakib Al Hasan overtakes Lasith Malinga to achieve major milestone
cricket

T20 World Cup: Twitter set on fire after Shakib Al Hasan overtakes Lasith Malinga to achieve major milestone

Shakib Al Hasan achieved the feat during Bangladesh's T20 World Cup clash against Scotland on Sunday evening.
Shakib Al Hasan overtakes Lasith Malinga to be leading wicket-taker in men's T20Is((Twitter/T20WorldCup))
Published on Oct 17, 2021 09:44 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com

Former Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan etched his name in the history books as he went to become the leading wicket-taker in men's T20Is. The 34-year-old achieved the feat during Bangladesh's T20 World Cup clash against Scotland on Sunday evening. 

Shakib, who now has 108 wickets from 89 matches, overtook Sri Lanka great Lasith Malinga, who stands second with 107 wickets. 

In the clash against Scotland, the Bangladesh all-rounder finished his four overs quota with a couple of wickets and conceded just 17 at an economy rate of just above four. 

Earlier this year during Australia's tour to Bangladesh, Shakib had become the first cricketer to scalp 100 wickets and score 1000 runs in T20Is. 

Shakib is also Bangladesh's leading wicket-taker in the 50-over format, surpassing Mashrafe Mortaza's 269 wickets. 

Shakib, who is arguably one of the best all-rounders at the moment, also leads the wickets tally among Bangladesh cricketers in Tests. 

Fans hailed Shakib's achievement, with few even calling him a GOAT. 

RELATED STORIES

Meanwhile, after being invited to bat first Scotland posted a moderate 140/9 in 20 overs, with Chris Greaves' 45 standing as the highest individual score. 

Among the Bangladesh bowlers, Mahedi Hasan picked three wickets, while Shakib and Mustafizur scalped two wickets each. Taskin Ahmed and Mohammad Saifuddin also returned with one wicket each. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shakib al hasan t20 world cup
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

IPL 2021: Ruturaj Gaikwad receive rousing reception at home, CSK share video

‘Even MS Dhoni has won one match for CSK. He should have won KKR a game’

‘I have never seen you in this jersey’: R Ashwin surprises daughter

Amid the big celebration, IPL’s cruel side too stood out
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP