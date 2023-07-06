Tamim Iqbal, Bangladesh's highest ODI run-scorer, retires from international cricket three months before World Cup

Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal has retired from international cricket in a shock announcement on Thursday. The decision comes a day after Bangladesh lost the first of the three ODIs against Afghanistan and three months ahead of the World Cup in India. Addressing an emotional press conference, Tamim, 34, was teary-eyed as he signalled curtains on a 16-year-old career that saw him become Bangladesh's most successful batter with 8313 runs from 241 ODIs at an average of 36.62, including 14 centuries and 56 fifties. Tamim's decision to retire from ODIs and Tests comes almost a year after he had announced his retirement from T20Is on June 17, 2022. In Tests, Tamim is next only to Mushfiqur Rahim with 5134 runs. Tamim Iqbal has called time on a memorable Bangladesh career.(AFP)

While the reason behind his shock retirement is not known, it is believed that his reported tiff with Bangladesh coach Chandika Hathurusingha and BCB president Nazmul Hossain played a part. Certain unconfirmed reports claim that Nazmul is furious with Tamim's decision and will have a word with the captain about his decision. However, until and unless the discussion takes place, as of now Tamim is retired. Bangladesh are yet to announce a replacement but the likely candidate is either Shakib-Al-Hasan or Litton Das, who captain the team in T20Is and Tests respectively.

"This is the end for me. I have given my best. I have tried my best. I am retiring from international cricket from this moment. Yesterday against Afghanistan was my last international game. I am retiring from international cricket effective right now. It was not a sudden decision. I was thinking about the different reasons. I don't want to mention here. I have spoken to my family members about it. I thought this is the right time for me to retire from international cricket," Tamim said as he broke down.

"I want to thank all my team-mates, coaches, BCB officials, my family members, and those who have been with me through my long journey. They kept faith in me. I also want to thank the fans. Your love and faith in me inspired me to give my very best for Bangladesh. I want to ask for your prayers for the next chapter of my life. Please keep me in your prayers."

Tamim hasn't played much cricket for Bangladesh over the last one year either, first copping a thumb injury and the suffering a lower back issue to go with a groin injury as well. This has led to Tamim making sporadic appearances for Bangladesh going back to November of 2021. He has missed series against Pakistan, New Zealand and most recently the Afghanistan Tests. As captain, Tamim has led in 37 ODIs, out of which Bangladesh won 21. His win percentage of 60 is the highest among all 15 captains who never led the national side, including the most-capped Mashrafe Mortaza, whose win percentage read 58.13.

Tamim made his Bangladesh debut in 2007 at the age of 16 and announced himself soon after with a cracking half-century against India at the World Cup. He got his Test career off to an equally explosive start smashing 84 against New Zealand in Dunedin. In just four years, Tamim was on the path to superstardom, and in the years to come, went on to become the most sought-after cricketer in Bangladesh after Shakib - having scored in excess of 15,000 runs in international cricket, including 25 centuries.

