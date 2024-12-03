Team India arrives in rainy Adelaide as weather worries hang over pink-ball Test vs Australia

Team India has arrived in Adelaide for the second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. It is already a tricky proposition as it will be a day-night pink-ball Test match, something Australia have never lost ever since it was first held in Adelaide. While they have never lost a pink-ball Test at this venue, Australia had never lost a day-night long-form game at any home venue until January this year when the West Indies stunned them at the Gabba in a historic result. It is hence already a difficult task for India to overturn the records in the second Test and it looks like rain could throw some more variables into the equation. India arrived to a rainy weather in Adelaide

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a video showing the players travelling from the Australian capital of Canberra where they had played a warm-up pink-ball game against a Prime Minister's XI. It ends with the players arriving at a rather rainy Adelaide. Moreover, the weather forecast shows there could be rain on Friday, December 6, which is the scheduled first day of the match.

India looking to break another fortress

India had ended their previous tour of Australia by famously becoming the first team in over three decades to beat them in a Test match at the the Gabba. They started off this tour by returning from being all out for 150 runs in their first innings and becoming the first side to beat Australia in a Test match at the Perth Stadium. Now, they face another fortress as they face Australia in a pink-ball Test in Adelaide, a match they have dominated.

The first pink-ball Test in the country was played in Adelaide between Australia and New Zealand in November 2015 and the hosts won that by three wickets. Since then, Adelaide has been the primary venue for the pink ball Test in Australia, with Brisbane hosting it in December 2016, January 2019 and January this year, and Perth hosting it once in December 2019. Australia had won all of the matches they had played regardless of the venue until they were stunned by the West Indies in January. India have played one pink-ball Test in Australia and that was the game in which they were infamously bowled out for 36 runs and lost by eight wickets in their previous tour. India however bounced back from that defeat to win the series 2-1.