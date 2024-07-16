Team India at Women’s Asia Cup T20 2024: Schedule, squads, dates, venues and match timings; when is IND vs PAK?

The expanded edition of the Women's Asia Cup 2024 will be played in Dambulla from July 19. The eight-team tournament features defending champions India, Pakistan, Nepal, United Arab Emirates, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Malaysia and Thailand. The upcoming edition of the Women’s Asia Cup will be contested in the T20I format. The fifth edition of the continental tournament is played in the build-up to the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup. India's Smriti Mandhana with teammate Shafali Verma after winning the 3rd women's T20 cricket match over South Africa(PTI)

Bangladesh is the host of the ICC Women's World Cup, which is slated to take place in October-November. The ninth edition of the Women’s Asia Cup has eight teams divided into two groups of four for the round-robin stage. The top two teams will enter the semi-final stage of the event. The summit clash of the Asia Cup will be played at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla on July 28.

Asia Cup 2024: When is India vs Pakistan?

Record-time winners India won the last edition of the Asia Cup by defeating Sri Lanka in the 2022 final. Team India has been the most successful side in the tournament's history. India will meet arch-rivals Pakistan in the campaign opener on July 19. The high-voltage clash between the traditional rivals will be played at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla.

Women’s Asia Cup T20 2024: Full schedule

Dates Groups Matches Timings (IST) July 19, Friday A UAE vs Nepal 2:00 PM July 19, Friday A India vs Pakistan 7:00 PM July 20, Saturday B Malaysia vs Thailand 2:00 PM July 20, Saturday B Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 7:00 PM July 21, Sunday A India vs UAE 2:00 PM July 21, Sunday A Pakistan vs Nepal 7:00 PM July 22, Monday B Sri Lanka vs Malaysia 2:00 PM July 22, Monday B Bangladesh vs Thailand 7:00 PM July 23, Tuesday A Pakistan vs UAE 2:00 PM July 23, Tuesday A India vs Nepal 7:00 PM July 24, Wednesday B Bangladesh vs Malaysia 2:00 PM July 24, Wednesday B Sri Lanka vs Thailand 7:00 PM July 26, Friday – Semi-final 1 2:00 PM July 26, Friday – Semi-final 2 7:00 PM July 28, Sunday – Final 7:00 PM

Women’s Asia Cup 2024 Groups

Group 1: India, Nepal, Pakistan and United Arab Emirates.

Group 2: Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Malaysia and Thailand.

Women’s Asia Cup 2024 squads:

Group A

Pakistan: Nida Dar (c) Aliya Riaz, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi (wk), Nashra Sundhu, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Syeda Aroob Shah, Tasmia Rubab and Tuba Hassan.

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Uma Chetry (wk), Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Dayalan Hemalatha, Asha Sobhana, Radha Yadav, Shreyanka Patil, Sajana Sajeevan. Travelling reserves: Shweta Sehrawat, Saika Ishaque, Tanuja Kanwer, Meghna Singh

Nepal: Indu Barma (c), Rubina Chhetri, Sita Rana Magar, Bindu Rawal, Kabita Kunwar, Puja Mahato, Kabita Joshi, Samjhana Khadka, Kajol Shrestha, Sabnam Rai, Rajmati Airee, Mamta Chaudhary, Kritika Marasini, Roma Thapa, Dolly Bhatta.

UAE: Esha Oza (c), Emily Thomas (wk), Heena Hotchandani, Indhuja Nandakumar, Kavisha Kumari, Khushi Sharma, Lavanya Keny, Mehak Thakur, Rinitha Rajith, Rithika Rajith, Rishitha Rajith, Samaira Dharnidharka, Suraksha Kotte, Theertha Satish (wicketkeeper), Vaishnave Mahesh.

Group B

Bangladesh: Nigar Sultana Joty (c), Nahida Akter (vc), Murshida Khatun, Dilara Akter, Jahanara Alam, Rumana Ahmed, Ritu Moni, Marufa Akter, Shorna Akter, Rabeya Khan, Sultana Khatun, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Shorifa Khatun, Ishma Tanjim, Sabikun Nahar Jesmin. Stand-by: Taj Nehar, Fahima Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Puja Chakrabortty.

Sri Lanka: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Anushka Sanjeewani, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Hasini Perera, Ama Kanchana, Udeshika Prabodani, Vishmi Gunarathne, Kawya Kavindi, Inoshi Priyadarshani, Sugandika Kumari, Achini Kulasooriya, Kaveesha Dilhari, Nilakshi De Silva, Sachini Nisansala, Shashini Gimhani.

Malaysia: Winifred Duraisingam (c), Nur Aishah, Aisya Eleesa, Mas Elysa, Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Elsa Hunter, Mahirah Izzati Ismail, Wan Julia (wk), Suabika Manivannan, Dhanusri Muhunan, Irdina Beh Nabil, Aina Najwa (wk), Nur Arianna Natsya, Amalin Sorfina, Nur Izzatul Syafiqa.

Thailand: Thipatcha Putthawong (c), Nattaya Boochatham, Kanyakoran Bunthansen, Nannaphat Chaihan, Sunida Chaturongrattana, Onnicha Kamchomphu, Rosenanee Kanoh, Suwanan Khiaoto (wk), Nannapat Koncharoenkai (wk), Suleeporn Laomi, Phannita Maya, Chayanisa Phengpaen, Chanida Sutthiruang, Aphisara Suwanchonrathi, Koranit Suwanchonrathi.