Team India's practice session for T20 World Cup match against Canada cancelled due to rain in Florida: Report

After beating Ireland, Pakistan and the USA, respectively, to make the Super Eight stage of the 2024 T20 World Cup, India are slated to face Canada on Saturday in their final Group A game at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill, Florida. However, ahead of the inconsequential game for India, the Men on Blue had their practice session cancelled due to rain in Florida. Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and teammates during a practice session ahead of India's ICC T20 World Cup match(Surjeet Yadav)

The Rohit Sharma-led side have been on a winning spree in the T20 World Cup. They beat Ireland last week in their opener, before surviving a thriller against both Pakistan and the USA to go to the top of Group A and become the first team to make the Super Eight from the lot. After three matches at the contentious Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York, which ended with a seven-wicket win against the co-hosts, India headed to Florida for their final group game against Canada. However, after a cancelled practice session on Friday, as reported by News 18, their match too might be abandoned with the forecast of rain and thunderstorms in Florida for the rest of the week.

In fact, the last match scheduled in Florida, on June 12 between Nepal and Sri Lanka, was washed out without a ball being bowled.

The biggest concern of a washed-out match for India on Saturday will be Kohli's form. Having scored just five runs in three innings, which includes a golden duck, Kohli would miss a much-needed net session or a game time before India head to the Super Eight on June 20 in Barbados.

How does the Super Eight equation stand in Group A?

Rain will play a crucial factor in flood-hit Florida, with as many as four teams looking to make the Super Eight from Group A over the next three days. While for the USA, a washed-out game against Ireland on Friday would be enough to secure their place in the next round alongside India, Pakistan, currently placed third in the group, would expect Paul Stirling's men to beat the co-hosts of the T20 World Cup before they beat them in the final Group A match on Sunday.

Not to forget, Ireland, too, have a chance to accompany India if they beat the USA and Pakistan by impressive margins to nullify the net run rate factor. Meanwhile, Canada would make it through if Ireland beat the USA and they pull off a stunner against India on Saturday.