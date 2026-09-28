Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock involved in heated exchange over a review, Marco Jansen intervenes - Watch

The second ODI between South Africa and Australia at the Wanderers saw tempers flare between Proteas teammates Temba Bavuma and Quinton de Kock over a review call. The incident occurred on the fourth delivery of the 48th over, after Lizaad Williams wrapped Xavier Bartlett on the pads, prompting a huge LBW appeal. The on-field umpire didn't raise his finger, and there was a huge deliberation in the middle over whether a review should be taken.

Temba Bavuma and Quinton de Kock were involved in a heated exchange (Screengrab - Fancode)

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Bavuma eventually went for the review, and South Africa was rewarded as the replays showed three reds, and Bartlett had to walk back after scoring 50 off 28 balls. However, the replays captured the exchange between Bavuma and Quinton, and there was plenty of finger-pointing.

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The conversation between the two was far from pleasant, and Quinton was eventually pacified by Marco Jansen. However, the wicketkeeper-batter chose to walk away from the scene.

Speaking of the delivery to dismiss Bartlett, Williams bowled a perfect yorker on middle and leg. Bartlee tried to back away and slash at the delivery; however, he missed, and it struck him right in front of his leg. The ball tracking then confirmed the inevitable, and the Australian batter had to walk back.

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South Africa win series over Australia

{{^usCountry}} The Proteas gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series against Australia after winning the Johannesburg ODI by 32 runs. The victory was South Africa's fifth straight home game over Australia, all coming batting first. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Proteas gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series against Australia after winning the Johannesburg ODI by 32 runs. The victory was South Africa's fifth straight home game over Australia, all coming batting first. {{/usCountry}}

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South Africa also recorded the most bilateral series wins over Australia in ODIs. Of the 16 series featuring three or more matches, the Proteas have won 10.

Bavuma played a captain's hand in the second ODI, scoring a century, and he was aided by David Miller, who also hit a century.

Speaking of the win, Bavuma said, “Overall good team performance. Started with a bad pitch, tricky up front, but we managed to handle that challenge and then got ourselves to that total. Unbelievable innings by David Miller, and then the bowlers as well, you know, they held their nerve. The first ten, we knew they were going to put us under pressure, but we understood a couple of wickets would put them on the back foot. So yeah, again another overall team performance.”

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“It's nice to contribute with the bat. I think I had much more of an opportunity coming in, I guess just after the first ball. I was able to take my time and build partnerships with Quinton and the other guys. But yeah, always nice to contribute to the team's cause,” he added.