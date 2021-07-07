'Terrific guy, had the pleasure of playing alongside him at Pune': Steve Smith sends MS Dhoni birthday wishes

MS Dhoni is celebrating his 40th birthday on Wednesday. The former India skipper, also known as 'Captain Cool', had a glorious 15-year-long international career during which he locked horns with some of the best players in the game from across the world. During the India Premier League (IPL), he even shared the dressing room with a few of them, be it for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) or the Rising Pune Supergiant. He is loved across the world and the list also includes star batsman Steve Smith.

The Australia batting sensation Smith wished the Indian legend on his 40th birthday. While conducting a Q & A session on his Instagram account, a fan asked him to say a word on Dhoni. In response, the former Australia captain opened up about playing with him as well.

"Terrific guy. Had the pleasure of playing alongside him at Pune. Great to play alongside. And I saw in my feed today that it is his birthday. So Happy Birthday Mahi! Hope you have a great day buddy," Steve Smith stated.

Steve Smith wishes MS Dhoni a happy birthday. (Screengrab/Instagram)

The two players came together for RPG, during which CSK was suspended for two years. While Smith was the captain, he always turned to Dhoni for help with strategies and field placements. The duo even led the franchise to the IPL 2017 final, only to lose the thriller to the Mumbai Indians by one run.

Meanwhile, Smith's teammate David Warner also took to Instagram to send his best to Dhoni. He posted a photo of them competing against each other in a Test match and captioned it:"A shout out to the birthday man @mahi7781 Happy B’day great man, have a great day."

During his 15-year-old career, Dhoni played 90 Tests, in which he amassed 4,876 runs at an average of 38.09. He also played 350 ODIs, scoring 10,773 runs at an average of 50.57. In 98 T20Is, the swashbuckling batsman scored 1617 runs at a strike rate of 126.13.