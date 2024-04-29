'Thank God I didn't hit a six': Virat Kohli's chat with RCB hero Will Jacks after win over GT is absolute gold

Batting maestro Virat Kohli was relieved that he didn't smash a six on the first ball of the over in which Royal Challengers Bengaluru went on to win the match by 9 wickets against Gujarat Titans. Chasing the 201-run target, RCB won the match with four overs to spare. Will Jacks smashed a sensational 41-ball unbeaten century, while Kohli continued his purple patch with a 70-run knock. Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Will Jacks and Virat Kohli celebrate during the match against Gujarat Titans.(ANI)

It was the second straight win for RCB for the first time this season as their dressing room was all pumped after the massive win. Kohli also chatted with Jacks which was caught on camera.

"You get the next fifty in 10 balls, 31-50 and 41-100. Second half was your day off on the golf course," Kohli said in a video posted by RCB.

The Indian batting maestro also revealed that he was not happy after he missed out on the first ball for a six and settled for a single but was relieved after he saw Jacks on 94 on the fifth ball and with 1 run required and the Englishman went on to slam century with a maximum.

"I was pissed off when I didn't hit a six on the first ball, but when I saw Will Jacks on 94* and 1 run was still remaining, I said 'Thank God, I didn't hit a six," he added

He further revealed the secret behind Jacks smashing the big sixes in the 16th over to seal the deal.

"He called for two, and when he looked back, I was ready for three, and he decided I've got to hit every ball for six now because I am not running any more and that was the secret," he added.

Meanwhile, Kohli (70 not out of 44), whose approach in the middle overs was questioned in the previous game, played with a more positive intent on Sunday and employed the sweep shot against the spinners to make a statement before Jacks (100 not out off 41) cut loose to gun down the 201-run target. Jacks went berserk in what turned out be the final over of the game, hammering as many as four sixes and four off Rashid Khan to close out the game much sooner than expected. The Englishman plundered as many as 10 sixes in his breathtaking effort.