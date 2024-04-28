Virat Kohli left awestruck, laughs in disbelief as centurion Will Jacks wrecks Rashid Khan with ruthless batting assault

Will Jacks produced a magnificent knock, smashing a century off just 41 deliveries to secure a comprehensive nine-wicket win for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru against the Gujarat Titans on Sunday. The RCB batter made a slow start to his innings, and was at a run-a-ball 17 at one point in his innings; however, his acceleration was incredible as the batter notched up 83 runs in his next 24 deliveries, dampening Titans' hopes for a comeback as he helped RCB reach a 201-run target with four overs to spare. Virat Kohli reacts to Will Jacks' stunning power-hitting(IPL)

Virat Kohli, the RCB star, was at the other end for the side in the run-chase, as the duo remained unbeaten to clinch a nine-wicket win for the side. The RCB opener scored 70* off 44 deliveries and was simply in awe of Jacks' brilliant power-hitting in the middle.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

During the final over of RCB's run-chase, Jacks took on the formidable Rashid Khan, dispatching the spinner for towering sixes. The sheer magnitude of the hits left Kohli visibly impressed, as he was unable to contain his admiration.

Watch:

During the post-match interaction, Kohli lauded Jacks for an exceptional knock, insisting that he was happy to be at the other end watching the English batter's onslaught. By the end of the 14th over, Jacks was batting on 44; in the next over from Mohit Sharma, the England star smashed 28 runs, and went on to hit four sixes and a four off Rashid Khan in the 16th to notch his century.

“Initially, when he came to bat, he was annoyed that he wasn't able to strike the ball as he wanted to. The only talk was for him to stay calm, we know how explosive he can be when he gets going. The over from Mohit (Sharma) was the game changer, I was just happy to stay around and watch him go. I thought we would win in 19 overs, but to do it in 16 was absolutely brilliant,” Kohli said.

RCB clinch much-needed win

The Royal Challengers are unlikely to qualify for the playoffs but mathematically still remain in the race for playoffs. The side endured a disappointing first half of the season, facing six successive losses after the win in their second match against Punjab Kings.

However, the win against the Titans was their second in succession, following the crucial victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad earlier this week. RCB stay at the bottom of the table with six points in ten matches.