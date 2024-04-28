Virat Kohli repeats raging sendoff act, fires up at Shahrukh Khan after Mohammed Siraj rattles GT star's stumps

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli exhibited his characteristic intensity on the field as his side faced off against the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The 35-year-old batting great, known for his fiery demeanour, was visibly charged up following the dismissal of Titans' Shahrukh Khan, who produced a brilliant display of power-hitting in his 58-run knock off 30 deliveries. Virat Kohli gives a sendoff to Shahrukh Khan(X)

During the 15th over of the innings, Mohammed Siraj bowled a scorcher that left Shahrukh completely bewildered, resulting in his stumps being shattered.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Following the dismissal, Kohli's emotions ran high, as he gave a send-off to Shahrukh while standing at the boundary line. He seemingly pointed towards the dugout as Siraj picked the crucial breakthrough for the Royal Challengers.

Watch:

The Titans eventually ended with 200/3 in 20 overs, as Sai Sudharsan (84*) produced a valiant knock. Both Titans and RCB have been inconsistent this season, with the latter being particularly disappointing. The side has won only three matches in ten appearances so far but did defeat the Gujarat Titans in a brilliant run-chase, as they reached the target with four overs to spare.

This is not the first time when Kohli has given a sendoff to an opponent batter this season. During the opening match of the season against the Chennai Super Kings, Kohli had also given a similar sendoff to New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra, following his blistering knock in Chennai.

RCB beat GT

Will Jacks produced an explosive display during the side's win against the Gujarat Titans on Sunday, as he smashed an unbeaten 100 off just 41 deliveries to take the side to win with 24 deliveries remaining. Kohli, the current Orange Cap holder, was also crucial to the run-chase as he was unbeaten on 70, steering RCB to a rather comfortable win in Ahmedabad.

The side, however, remains at the bottom of the table with six points in ten games.