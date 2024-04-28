 Virat Kohli repeats raging sendoff act, fires up at Shahrukh Khan after Mohammed Siraj rattles GT star's stumps | Cricket - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
Home HT Home
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Virat Kohli repeats raging sendoff act, fires up at Shahrukh Khan after Mohammed Siraj rattles GT star's stumps

ByHT Sports Desk
Apr 28, 2024 07:12 PM IST

Virat Kohli was charged up during IPL 2024 match against Gujarat Titans on Sunday

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli exhibited his characteristic intensity on the field as his side faced off against the Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The 35-year-old batting great, known for his fiery demeanour, was visibly charged up following the dismissal of Titans' Shahrukh Khan, who produced a brilliant display of power-hitting in his 58-run knock off 30 deliveries.

Virat Kohli gives a sendoff to Shahrukh Khan(X)
Virat Kohli gives a sendoff to Shahrukh Khan(X)

During the 15th over of the innings, Mohammed Siraj bowled a scorcher that left Shahrukh completely bewildered, resulting in his stumps being shattered.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Also read Shubman Gill axed, no KL Rahul as both Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube picked in India's T20 World Cup squad of Wasim Jaffer

Following the dismissal, Kohli's emotions ran high, as he gave a send-off to Shahrukh while standing at the boundary line. He seemingly pointed towards the dugout as Siraj picked the crucial breakthrough for the Royal Challengers.

Watch:

The Titans eventually ended with 200/3 in 20 overs, as Sai Sudharsan (84*) produced a valiant knock. Both Titans and RCB have been inconsistent this season, with the latter being particularly disappointing. The side has won only three matches in ten appearances so far but did defeat the Gujarat Titans in a brilliant run-chase, as they reached the target with four overs to spare.

This is not the first time when Kohli has given a sendoff to an opponent batter this season. During the opening match of the season against the Chennai Super Kings, Kohli had also given a similar sendoff to New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra, following his blistering knock in Chennai.

RCB beat GT

Will Jacks produced an explosive display during the side's win against the Gujarat Titans on Sunday, as he smashed an unbeaten 100 off just 41 deliveries to take the side to win with 24 deliveries remaining. Kohli, the current Orange Cap holder, was also crucial to the run-chase as he was unbeaten on 70, steering RCB to a rather comfortable win in Ahmedabad.

The side, however, remains at the bottom of the table with six points in ten games.

 

IPL 2024
Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Stay updated with the latest Cricket News, IPL Live Score, T20 World Cup Team India Squad, CSK vs SRH Live Score and get exclusive insights with the IPL Match Today, IPL Points Table match highlights, and more. Explore a comprehensive Cricket Schedule, track the race for the Purple Cap and IPL Orange Cap in IPL 2024, check Virat Kohli performance and stay ahead with all the cricket-related updates on the Hindustan Times website and app.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

News / Cricket News / Virat Kohli repeats raging sendoff act, fires up at Shahrukh Khan after Mohammed Siraj rattles GT star's stumps
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On