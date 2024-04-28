Shubman Gill axed, no KL Rahul as both Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube picked in India's T20 World Cup squad of Wasim Jaffer

Veteran India opener Wasim Jaffer has made some big omissions from his 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup. The ongoing season of Indian Premier League is extremely crucial for the BCCI selectors to name their squad for the mega ICC event. Several reports suggested that chief-selector Ajit Agarkar and captain Rohit Sharma will meet to discuss the T20 WC squad in the coming days. Skipper Rohit is in Delhi for the Indian Premier League match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians as the hosts won the match by 10 runs. KL Rahul and Shubman Gill didn't get picked in Wasim Jaffer's India squad for T20 World Cup.(ANI )

BCCI secretary Jay Shah, in February, has already announced that Rohit will lead the Indian team in the mega ICC event in June this year,

“We may have lost the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup. But we won hearts there by winning 10 matches in a row. I would like to say that I am confident that India will lift the 2024 T20 World Cup under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy at Barbados,” Shah said during his address at the event to rename the Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) Stadium to Niranjan Shah Stadium.

Meanwhile, Jaffer has picked Yashasvi Jaiswal as the opening partner for Rohit in his squad, while Virat Kohli, who has been in incredible form as an opener in IPL 2024 also got picked in his 15-member team as Shubman Gill failed to make the cut.

ICC number-one ranked T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav, who is getting picked by almost every expert, also got a place in Jaffer's side.

The veteran opener omitted KL Rahul from the team as he went ahead of Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson as his two wicketkeeping options. Pant has made a sensational return to competitive cricket with IPL and scored 371 runs in 10 matches. Meanwhile, Samson is the second-highest run-scorer of the season with 385 runs at a strike rate of 161 including four fifties - his flamboyant stroke-play matched with consistent run-scoring in the tournament.

In the power-hitting department, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, and Shivam Dube were picked on the side selected by Jaffer.

Ravindra Jadeja was chosen as the spin-bowling all-rounder over Axar Patel. Meanwhile, Yuzvendra Chahal was also selected by the former Mumbai batter to re-form the iconic 'Kul-Cha' duo alongside Kuldeep Yadav.

Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah was picked as the leader of the pace attack comprised of Mohammed Siraj and Arshdeep Singh.

Wasim Jaffer’s India Squad For T20 World Cup 2024: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.