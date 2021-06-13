'That is one of the reasons the left-handers find it difficult': Ashwin on his success against left-handed batsmen

Senior India off-spinner R Ashwin loves bowling to the left-handers. He is known to trouble the southpaws with challenging line and lengths and uses his variations to great effect.

In an interview with Sportstar, he revealed that he has enjoyed great success against them as he challenges both sides of the bat. In the history of Test cricket, he is the only bowler to dismiss left-handers more than 200 times. In the upcoming ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final against Kane Williamson's New Zealand, he will be up against the likes Tom Latham, Devon Conway and Henry Nicholls.

“I would like to think that it is because I challenge both sides of the edge. I get a batsman out through the inside edge and the outside and get the slip, short leg and silly point in play. I think that is one of the reasons the left-handers find it difficult. Also, I change the angle; I go over the wicket and to the extremes for around the stumps also. So challenging both sides of the bat gives me the edge," explained Ashwin.

Responding to whether the Kiwis will enjoy an advantage of Virat Kohli-led India because of their two-match Test series against England prior to the grand finale, he added that the Black Caps are a fantastic team.

“We have played well to get to the World Test Championship final, and we are deservedly there. They are a fantastic team and have a lot of exciting cricketers. The fact that they would have played a couple of Test matches before the final will be good preparation for them. So we have to adapt; use our experience, and be ready," said Ashwin.

The inaugural WTC final will take place at the Rose Bowl in Southampton, beginning on June 18.