'That means a hell of a lot to the players': Root defends decision to not chase down 273 in 75 overs during 1st NZ Test

hinThe England cricket team faced a lot of criticism for playing safe during the first Test against New Zealand in Lord's, but captain Joe Root has explained why that was. New Zealand set England a target of 273 to get in 75 overs, but the home team decided not to chase it down and went for a draw, a result that was eventually achieved. England finished the fourth innings on 170/3 and had to deal with a lot of flak for their overcautious approach.

"I have had some time to think about that. I look at the situation we found ourselves in and I still feel we made the right decision. We have turned up here with an opportunity to win the series, albeit it is not part of the Test championship, but it is a Test match and that means a hell of a lot to the players and the group," ESPNCricinfo quoted Root as saying.

"We are very keen to put in five days of strong cricket this week and win the series. If the opportunities arise, we will definitely look to be aggressive. I do not want us to be considered a negative team who play a boring brand of cricket. We have some very exciting players who are capable of some wonderful passages of cricket and hopefully that will come to light this week,"

The Test series between New Zealand and England marked the return of fans to cricket stadiums and with a five-Test series against India headlining the English summer, the crowd is in for a treat. Root acknowledged the presence of fans explaining how some of the highlights of his career were made possible due to the presence of people in the stadium.

"We are all very aware we're in the entertainment business. We all want to be part of those games, those special games that provide that entertainment. They are the ones that you remember."

"The ones that stick in my mind are the World Cup final, Headingley, Cape Town... the ones that go to the wire, they're the ones you remember as a player, and want to have big contributions in. Of course if there are chances to go and win Test matches, we want to go and take them, if we feel like that's a realistic possibility," he added.

