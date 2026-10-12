The Abhishek Sharma effect: How he went from Travishek to solo chartbuster

There are days when Abhishek Sharma plays himself in. Not at the first sight of an off-spinner, but he does acknowledge away spin, if bowled accurately. Being a problem solver is what makes the 26-year-old Yuvraj Singh protege an accomplished T20 batting force.

India's Abhishek Sharma during the third T20I cricket match of a series between India and West Indies, in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, Sunday, (PTI)

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Abhishek may not have contributed heavily in the 2026 T20 World Cup win, but he came out a better player for it. After a horrendous start to the trophy campaign with three consecutive ducks when he was outwitted by off-spinners, Abhishek decided to buy himself some time in the final against Glenn Philips. It wasn’t long before he was flying.

Abhishek did exactly that against Roston Chase on Sunday in the Indore T20I. After all, a five-ball 5 is not much of a tradeoff if you manage to get to 50 in 18 balls anyway.

The Indian opener’s 30-ball 69 against West Indies was another addition to his stockpile of momentum-arresting innings that has leapfrogged him to the top of T20 batting charts.

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{{^usCountry}} "He's a world-class player. Kudos to him, for sure. But I guess our Plan B was to just be as defensive as possible and try to make him get singles and twos rather than boundaries. Nothing too extravagant," Shamar Springer said. "It was just a matter of trying to pull him back and be as defensive as possible. That was really it. Because there's not much control you could really have here. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "He's a world-class player. Kudos to him, for sure. But I guess our Plan B was to just be as defensive as possible and try to make him get singles and twos rather than boundaries. Nothing too extravagant," Shamar Springer said. "It was just a matter of trying to pull him back and be as defensive as possible. That was really it. Because there's not much control you could really have here. {{/usCountry}}

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"I mean, the wickets are so good and those players are world-class players. They're the best for a reason. So, there's not really much you could really do besides be defensive."

In many ways, Abhishek has been the torchbearer of India’s new-improved T20 batting template. His scoring rate (SR 195.9) is the best in the world for any batter to have played more than 15 T20Is. Among top batters, only Finn Allen (SR 204.7) scores faster but he’s only played 15 matches compared to Abhishek’s 65.

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It’s a revealing stat that Abhishek’s numbers stand out amid a breakout of belligerent batters in Indian cricket. India’s T20 top order is not substantial, it’s brimming with options. Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan are equals, but even they haven’t been as consistently destructive as Abhishek. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi lies in wait. Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal have no openings.

The opener from Amritsar doesn’t just score quickly, he stays long enough to make an impact. Abhishek averages 37.3 at a strike rate of 202 in India’s T20I wins, compared to 19.2 and 164 in losses, underlining how his rapid scoring impacts India’s success.

Abhishek wouldn’t have got to 2000 runs - a milestone he scaled in Indore - without a signature scoring style. Abhishek’s off-side bias is no secret. Opposing bowlers come fully prepared, often with two boundary riders between third man and sweeper cover. Yet, the left-hander has maximized the Powerplay with the most maximums (2.16 per match).

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About his default mode to make room to find his hitting areas outside the off-stump, there’s no secret sauce; just a function of his innate ability to miss the fielders. “When they have such a field placement, it allows me to make room and play those shots,” Abhishek said on Sunday.

Abhishek showed how in the final over of the Powerplay to Shamar Joseph on Sunday. To begin with, against pacers, he was content batting from the crease and targeting the straighter boundary arc. As soon as Joseph removed the point fielder, Abhishek put on his dancing shoes, moving not towards the bowler but across the crease to make room and executed a four with an angled blade to the point boundary. Shamar would break into a smile in appreciation.

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Against spin, Abhishek made even more room and his offense forced Roston Chase out of the attack. As a technical adjustment, Abhishek meets the spinners with a lower bat lift, delaying the bat swing until the last moment. That denies the bowler a chance to change plans.

Despite all his success, Abhishek is not your complete batter and he makes no pretense about his game having a high premium on intent. Like his dismissal to the short ball against Shamar Springer, there will be occasions when he looks ungainly. There will also be times, when the pitches have more life, or the pace attack scales up as a collective to counter the left-hander. But those moments come few and far between in T20 cricket.

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For large parts of the year, Indian batters play in home conditions, whether it is in T20Is or the IPL. That’s where Abhishek truly dominates and the expectation is this confidence and his growing game sense will help him, over time, to prevail even when the conditions get tougher.

Having first made his name in the IPL as a vital component of Travi-shek twosome, the Indian go-getter is now a solo hit and crushing the charts.