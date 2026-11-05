The Allan Donald interview, Part 1: ‘There’s a different fire in Kagiso Rabada’s belly when he plays against Australia’

Allan Donald can’t stop smiling. South Africa’s remarkable come-from-behind Test series win against Australia has added to the team’s impressive run of form. The team Donald was part of in the 1990s was strong in its own way, but never experienced the high of beating Australia in a Test series. The Aussies refuse to relent, even more so on home soil. Yet the Proteas have beaten them in three away Test series over the past two decades and added a 2-1 triumph at home recently, something Donald is clearly relishing.

Allan Donald is on cloud nine watching the current South African team thrive. (Allan Donald Insta/AFP)

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As South Africa, the reigning Test champions, continue to tick all the boxes, Donald is enjoying every moment of the team’s success. Speaking exclusively to Hindustan Times, the bowling coach of SA20’s Joburg Super Kings discussed a range of topics, from Bavuma’s leadership to Kagiso Rabada being a “valuable asset”. The ‘White Lightning’ also spoke candidly about what makes South African cricket a formidable force.

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Excerpts…

How crucial was Kagiso Rabada's return in transforming South Africa's bowling attack after defeat in the first Test?

In that first Test, you just felt KG’s absence. When he came back in Cape Town, the intensity lifted. He's just one of those players. You leave a Shane Warne or a Glenn McGrath out of an Australian team, and that leaves a hole. The amount of venom that he bowled with in that second innings... his pace was up at 145 to 148.

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{{^usCountry}} He lifted himself because that's what it means to play for South Africa for KG Rabada. He’s going to be one of, if not the greatest fast bowlers that South Africa's produced. He already has 350 wickets and still looks like a spring chicken. I saw him the other day at SuperSport Park, and he was coming for his hamstring injury rehab. Not many realise that he's a big man. Six foot three and a half, four. Just an amazing athlete. And his passion to beat Australia absolutely showed. Every time he plays against Australia, he elevates his passion for playing for the Proteas even higher. What do you think keeps him going? Given how demanding fast bowling is on the body, what allows him to sustain his fitness and effectiveness even after all these years? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He lifted himself because that's what it means to play for South Africa for KG Rabada. He’s going to be one of, if not the greatest fast bowlers that South Africa's produced. He already has 350 wickets and still looks like a spring chicken. I saw him the other day at SuperSport Park, and he was coming for his hamstring injury rehab. Not many realise that he's a big man. Six foot three and a half, four. Just an amazing athlete. And his passion to beat Australia absolutely showed. Every time he plays against Australia, he elevates his passion for playing for the Proteas even higher. What do you think keeps him going? Given how demanding fast bowling is on the body, what allows him to sustain his fitness and effectiveness even after all these years? {{/usCountry}}

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I think there's a different fire in the belly that burns when KG play for South Africa against Australia. It can be Australia; it can be England. There is definitely a difference when KG walks on the field. I've experienced it too. You just never want to leave, or let your teammates, family, or your country down. But I think KG takes it a step higher than anybody else.

Kagiso Rabada continues to breathe fire against the Aussies.

What about Marco Jansen? You've seen him develop from his early days to becoming the world's No. 1 all-rounder.

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I first met him and his twin brother in 2015 when they were both at the Knights in Bloemfontein. That's where they started their journey together. And I thought, this kid has got something. I actually thought that his brother Duan was a slightly better bowler at that time. But Marco has just elevated himself to a different level of cricketer. Whether it's bat, ball, fielding at slip, or catching with those massive bucket hands. He is a proper menace with a new ball. He swings it and creates an opening as the ball reverses. He's always among wickets. And now he even scores runs consistently.

I've heard some Aussie pundits say he never smiles. That he takes life very seriously. But again, that's his way of getting under people's skin. He is a magnificent, valuable asset to have coming in at number seven. Not only is he a nuisance with the ball, but he can bat. A wonderful all-rounder.

Temba Bavuma isn’t the most flamboyant or outspoken captain, yet he consistently delivers results. What do you think makes him such an effective leader?

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I don’t know if anybody noticed, but straight after the game, during the trophy presentation, he immediately gave the trophy to Simon Harmer. And that’s Temba. Temba doesn’t want to be seen in the front row, doesn't want to be seen as the guy who's going to lift the trophy. He's not going to make any noise. He's not going to be shouting his mouth off. He is a very quiet man.

You can just tell that he’s the national team’s Test captain. He speaks with authority, but he’s not a guy who wants to be a dominant figure. He’s gone quietly about his business and been chipping away. The hundred he scored the other day was fantastic. It was one of the best knocks I’ve seen being played at Port Elizabeth in a long time. Under immense pressure, he delivered and led from the front. He’s known as a quiet little warrior in South Africa.

What stands out about this South African team? Having played in a different era, how would you compare the mindset and approach of this current South African team with your generation?

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We’re in a good spot. I remember our time when Bob Woolmer was a facilitator rather than the head coach because we had so much leadership in the team. And I think that's exactly what's happening to this group right now. Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma, Ryan Rickleton, Simon Harmer… these guys have just sparked a different approach.

Temba Bavuma's 179 in the second Test at Cape Town turned the series on its head

There's a love for this team at the moment that we haven't seen for a very long time. There comes a purple patch where a team is enjoying the spoils of winning massive Test matches and series. There are five more Test matches to come - two against Bangladesh starting in a couple of weeks and then the huge series against England. It really warms me to see what I'm seeing right now, because winning from that spot where they were down a game just shows the class, the leadership, and the desperation this team has to win and hopefully play in another WTC final.

Let's not forget. Shukri Conrad is another guy that flies way below the radar…

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Absolutely. In that coaching setup, these guys are doing something very special. Many players have mentioned him. Shukri lets the team express its talents, lets them play and lets them take the game on. And I think that's what we see: a bunch of guys allowed to express their true talent at the highest level when the pressure is at its most. So yeah, exciting times ahead.

Simon Harmer dismantled India at home last year and has now done the same against Australia. On turning or deteriorating pitches, is he the most dangerous spinner in the world right now?

100 per cent. And he's a smart man. He's got tons of experience. He's taken over 1000 First-Class wickets and won the county championships for Essex for several years now. He takes 70, 80, 100 wickets every year. If there's even a hint of spin on offer, Simon is going to exploit it. He's had a rough career as well, where he was left out, went to England to play under the Kolpak rule, and then vanished from the radar for South Africa. But now he's back.

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Keshav Maharaj is no Mickey Mouse spinner either. But now you've got the two competing. And when we get to Test matches in India, having those two playing together is an exciting prospect. That's going to be something to watch out for against a great Indian outfit. He's a feisty character. He likes to have a little niggle with the opposition. It was tough for the Australians dealing with him in the second inning. They had no answer.

Part II of the interview will feature Donald speaking about why India remains the biggest challenge in world cricket