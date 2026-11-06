The Allan Donald interview, Part 2: ‘Beating India in India remains the most outstanding achievement’

Ahead of the three-Test series between South Africa and Australia, Allan Donald went on record to say that the current Australian team lacks the aura of some of its predecessors. And understandably so. Donald, of all people, knows what it was like to face the mighty Australian team of the late 1990s and early 2000s. No team has come close to matching their dominance. But despite the quality and depth of the current Australian line-up, Donald was surprised to see how Pat Cummins and Co surrendered.

For Allan Donald, South Africa's 2-0 win in India last year was the peak. (AFP/Getty Image)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read Part 1 of the Allan Donald interview: ‘There’s a different fire in Kagiso Rabada’s belly when he plays against Australia’

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

This South African team is special, and what they achieved by beating Australia at home is commendable. Yet, for Donald, nothing tops what the Proteas did last year - beating India in India. In Part 2 of our interview, the "White Lightning" weighs in on Australia's decline, the importance of the SA20, and why beating India will always remain the pinnacle.

Excerpts…

You felt South Africa had a genuine chance against this Australian team. But did you expect Australia to unravel so dramatically, despite having them on the mat at 140/4?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} For a start, I can't believe you won the toss at Newlands, chose to bowl and then found yourself at 124/0 at lunch on Day 1. South Africa made some crucial errors. Both teams had periods of ascendancy in their first innings. For South Africa to be 140/4 on Day 4 and then give away their position, eventually allowing Australia to set a target, was disappointing. I know Cummins was asked about the decision at the toss, and he felt bowling South Africa out would give his team a good opportunity to bat on a flat pitch. But it ended up backfiring. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For a start, I can't believe you won the toss at Newlands, chose to bowl and then found yourself at 124/0 at lunch on Day 1. South Africa made some crucial errors. Both teams had periods of ascendancy in their first innings. For South Africa to be 140/4 on Day 4 and then give away their position, eventually allowing Australia to set a target, was disappointing. I know Cummins was asked about the decision at the toss, and he felt bowling South Africa out would give his team a good opportunity to bat on a flat pitch. But it ended up backfiring. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

I've seen many Australian teams, including the ones led by Steve Waugh and Ricky Ponting, and they were tough to beat. But this wasn't the best Australian team I've seen. And it showed. The series exposed a lot of cracks, as well as selection problems that they now have to deal with.

What’s your take on the current state of Australian cricket?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Every team goes through horrible cycles like that. And there comes a time when you have to look yourself in the face and say, ‘Listen, where we are right now is not good enough.’ I've always appreciated Australia's honesty about where they're at.

But when Pat Cummins said afterwards that they thought they had played quite well and that he liked where they were heading, I'm not quite sure where they're heading with that answer, to be honest. Because, if you're honest about it, they were poor twice on this trip. There are lots of questions that need to be answered.

Which win feels sweeter - beating India in India last year or the win against Australia?

Personally, when I played, I remember sitting with Hansie Cronje once, and he said that we would never be judged as a very good cricket team if we didn't win in the subcontinent, and if you don't beat India at home or Pakistan or Sri Lanka away from home. And I always say it. I say the best victory for me was beating India in India [South Africa blanked India 2-0 in 2000]. That for me was the most outstanding achievement. We all know how tough it is. It is the hardest series you'll ever play in your career, and you'll be tested the most. That's why you value it so much.

How important has SA20 been in instilling belief and confidence in South African cricket, particularly among youngsters, and helping turn around the team's fortunes?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

It's so heartwarming. Season four is coming up, and the tournament just keeps getting better. I was involved for a year, then spent a couple of years away, but I'm now very privileged to be with Joburg Super Kings. When you walk into those dressing rooms, it feels like an IPL environment. It's already produced some cricketers and is making waves. There are established players, as well as youngsters like Conor Easter, and Dewald Brevis, giving South Africa some really good talent to choose from. I know the 50-over World Cup is coming up next year, but some players are announcing themselves on the big stage very quickly.

The tournament has already generated huge interest, with ticket sales going through the roof and several stadiums sold out. A lot of English fans, I believe, are staying on after the Test series to watch SA20. I have a group coming from the UK who want to watch two Test matches before staying on for the tournament. It shows how global SA20 has become and how quickly it has made an impact on the cricketing world.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}