The bowlers were up to the task in challenging ODI series: Shreyas Iyer

India captain Shreyas Iyer was ecstatic after his side wrapped up a challenging white-ball tour of New Zealand by winning the fifth ODI and sealing the series 3-1, crediting the team's adaptability, collective belief and the character of the players for overcoming a series of challenges.

Shreyas Iyer led the Indian team in the last two ODIs vs New Zealand (AFP)

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India had to contend with changing weather, difficult batting conditions and an unsettled team combination during the tour, but emerged with victories in both the T20I and ODI series.

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For Iyer, the manner in which the team responded to adversity was as satisfying as the results themselves. “Ecstatic. I think both the series, T20 and ODI, coming over here, we were provided with different conditions. The weather kept changing. Faced with a lot of challenges and coming out triumphant, I think it's a great achievement,” Iyer said at the post-match presentation after the series-clinching victory at Mount Maunganui on Sunday.

Deep Dive How did India defend a total of 209 against New Zealand in the fifth ODI? India’s bowlers kept New Zealand under pressure with disciplined lines and lengths, dismissing the hosts for 187. India won by 22 runs and sealed the series. Why did Shreyas Iyer praise India’s bowlers after the ODI series in New Zealand? Iyer said the batting conditions were difficult throughout the series, making the bowlers’ performances especially important. They repeatedly kept India in contention and helped the team win despite changing conditions and combinations. How did Arshdeep Singh contribute to India’s fifth ODI win? Arshdeep took 3 wickets for 30 runs, including two quick strikes that left New Zealand struggling at 82/3. He also scored 14 runs in a last-wicket stand with Mohammed Siraj.

The fifth ODI was another examination of India's resolve after they were dismissed for 209. Having failed to put up a substantial total with the bat, the visitors needed their bowlers to produce something special. Iyer said the dressing room never lost faith in the possibility of turning the game around.

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{{^usCountry}} “Today we had that certain kind of belief even though we didn't get that many runs in batting. But still we were hoping that we could change the game at any point of time. And I'm glad that every individual thought in the same direction and we were able to execute that,” he said.ALSO READ: India take series after bowlers defend 209 in 5th ODI vs New Zealand {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Today we had that certain kind of belief even though we didn't get that many runs in batting. But still we were hoping that we could change the game at any point of time. And I'm glad that every individual thought in the same direction and we were able to execute that,” he said.ALSO READ: India take series after bowlers defend 209 in 5th ODI vs New Zealand {{/usCountry}}

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Iyer admitted that the conditions throughout the series had made life particularly difficult for the batters, placing an increased responsibility on the bowling attack. India's bowlers, however, repeatedly delivered, giving the team the confidence to compete regardless of the circumstances. “Definitely, if you see the whole series, it wasn't a series for batsmen. The way the bowlers bowled, they stood up to the occasion and definitely were confident enough to see to it that they would get the team through irrespective of the conditions,” Iyer said.

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He was equally impressed by the attitude that the players displayed when results were not immediately forthcoming. “I think that's the mindset of all the players that we need and the character each and every individual possesses. It's top notch,” he said.

India's resources were stretched at different stages of the tour, with players unavailable because of Test preparations and injuries. That meant repeated changes to the playing combination, creating the additional challenge of adapting to different roles and conditions. It was the kind of uncertainty that could have derailed the team, particularly when the players had limited time to settle into their responsibilities.

“Yes, absolutely. It becomes, at some point of time, challenging for the players when there's chopping and changing. They need to acclimatise to the condition and adapt, as you mentioned earlier. But we didn't want to give any excuse,” said Iyer. “We just wanted to live up to our expectations and every individual was just willing to come out here and give their best.”

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Arshdeep Singh, who was player of the match due to his crucial 3/30, said the bowlers’ persistence to hit their intended areas even when wickets were not coming ultimately bore rewards. “I feel like we kept coming and we were very disciplined with our areas and we didn't let go of that thing even when we were not getting the results, we were not getting the wickets,” Arshdeep said. “But we kept bowling that and eventually got the results and yes, we won.”

That persistence was a defining feature of India's campaign. While the batting unit endured a difficult series, the bowlers repeatedly kept the team in contention. For Iyer, the victories in New Zealand were ultimately a reflection of a team willing to adapt, absorb pressure and find different ways to win. “Coming out triumphant” after the challenges of the tour, he suggested, was an achievement worth savouring.

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