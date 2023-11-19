"The most trolled Indian cricketer in last 12 months....": Aakash Chopra lauds KL Rahul for fifty against Australia in WC final

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 19 (ANI): Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra lauded Indian middle-order batter KL Rahul for his fighting half-century against Australia in the ICC Cricket World Cup final at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. HT Image

India is taking on Australia in the final of the Cricket World Cup in Ahmedabad, with hopes of lifting their third title.

Chopra lauded KL, who he said is the "most trolled Indian cricketer in last 12 months" for standing up with the bat when it mattered the most.

"The most trolled Indian cricketer in the last 12 months is the man standing up for the team when it mattered the most. The World Cup final. Well played, Kamaal Lajwaab Rahul #IndvAus #CWC23Final," said Chopra.

In 11 matches, KL scored 452 runs at an average of 75.33 and a strike rate of 90.76. KL scored a century and two half-centuries, with the best score of 102. KL hit India's fastest World Cup century ever against the Netherlands, coming in just 62 balls. He is currently the eighth-highest run-scorer in the tournament. He along with Shreyas Iyer (530 runs at an average of 66.25, with two centuries and three fifties in 11 matches) have been the pillars of Indian batting.

KL has been in terrific form in ODIs this year as a middle-order batter. In 24 ODIs and 22 innings, he has scored 983 runs at an average of 70.21 at a strike rate of 88.63, with the best score of 111*. He has scored two centuries and six fifties this year.

Coming to the match, Australia opted to bowl first and bundled out India for 240 in 50 overs. On a tough batting surface, skipper Rohit Sharma (47 in 31 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes), Virat Kohli (54 in 63 balls, with four boundaries) and KL Rahul (66 in 107 balls, with one four) posted important knocks.

Mitchell Starc (3/55) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia. Skipper Pat Cummins (2/34) and Josh Hazlewood (2/60) also bowled well. Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell got a wicket each.

Australia (Playing XI): Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis(w), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj. (ANI)