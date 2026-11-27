Rohit Sharma has been reinstated as Mumbai Indians captain, with the franchise making the announcement on Friday. The swashbuckling opener was removed from the role after IPL 2023, when Hardik Pandya returned to MI and was handed the leadership duties. However, with the franchise trading Hardik to Punjab Kings ahead of the IPL 2027 retention deadline and bringing in Arshdeep Singh to strengthen their pace attack, a change in leadership was also on the cards.

Rohit Sharma led Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles in the past. (PTI) more less

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MI have now made the decision to bring Rohit back at the helm. He led the franchise to five IPL titles during his previous stint, making him the joint-most successful captain in the tournament's history alongside MS Dhoni. Rohit was the first captain to reach the five-title mark, with Dhoni joining him on the elusive list later. The decision marks a return to familiar territory for the veteran opener, who had guided MI through their most successful phase.

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Rohit Sharma's record in IPL Statistic Record Matches 158 Won 87 Lost 67 Tied 0 Win % 56.32% IPL Titles Won 5 IPL Finals Reached 5 Title-winning years 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2020 View All

Rohit joined Mumbai Indians from Deccan Chargers in 2011 for US$2 million and was handed the captaincy midway through the 2013 season, replacing Ricky Ponting after the team made a difficult start. The change proved to be a turning point, with Rohit transforming MI's campaign and guiding them to their maiden IPL title that year.

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It marked the beginning of a golden period for the franchise, which went on to lift four more trophies under his leadership in 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020.

Winning streak in finals

The 39-year-old has featured in six IPL finals, representing two franchises, and has been on the winning side on every occasion. He first tasted success with Deccan Chargers in 2009 before lifting five more titles with MI. Across those six finals, Rohit has scored 183 runs at an average of 30.50 and a strike rate of 129.78. His tally includes two half-centuries, with 68 being his highest score.

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Statistic Record Innings 157 Runs Scored 3,986 Batting Average 28.62 Strike Rate 130.45

After going six seasons without an IPL title, MI have turned to the captain who oversaw the most successful period in their history, hoping he can bring back the winning touch they have missed in recent years. The franchise endured a difficult run in their last three seasons, finishing 10th, fourth and ninth after the league stage. Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma were also options for the leadership role, but with Kieron Pollard taking over as head coach, MI have opted to bring Rohit back as captain.

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