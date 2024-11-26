The unexpected five at IPL mega auction 2025: R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar still got it, Shardul Thakur left in the dark

For something as data-driven as the IPL auction, with so many fine margins coming together to determine the shape of the seasons ahead, it is almost impossible to predict what surprises the auction can throw up. In terms of teams going all out for certain players, there are times when the franchises shockingly refrain from raising their paddles for players that fans would have assumed to see getting sold quite easily., This is what makes the auction a must-see spectacle and hence the suspense and thrill of the auction is unmatched. Bhuvneshwar Kumar was one of the players whose price-tag surprised fans, as RCB snapped him up for a whopping 10.75 crore.(Getty Images)

The IPL 2025 auction also threw a few surprises along the way. Shardul Thakur did not find any takers and he went unsold while experienced campaigner Bhuvneshwar Kumar went for an excellent bid of INR 10.75 crore to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

Here are five of the some of the biggest shocking and surprising moves in the IPL mega auction:

Ravichandran Ashwin

Chennai Super Kings will be elated to see a homecoming for one of their heroes, as R Ashwin goes back to the team in yellow and reunites with MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, and Stephen Fleming for the 2025 season. Nevertheless, it was somewhat surprising to see Ashwin’s stock inflate, and for CSK to remain in the race and purchase him for the price of INR 9.75 crore. With a dearth of elite spinners in the auction pool, CSK have put together a formidable trio for the gripping Chepauk with Ashwin, Jadeja, and Noor Ahmad, as they eye a sixth IPL title.

Shardul Thakur

Equally, it was surprising to see all-rounder Shardul Thakur going unsold in the auction and not finding a team despite bringing utility to the table. One of the two more shocking homegrown IPL omissions alongside Prithvi Shaw, Shardul was overlooked despite plenty of demand for Indian all-rounders in the auction. It’s a slightly baffling situation, but it wouldn’t be a shock if he is drafted in as a replacement seamer in case of any injuries.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

His prime years are behind him but there is now denying that there is a certain class and cleverness that Bhuvneshwar Kumar brings to the table in all phases of the game and this explains the INR 10.75 crore bid that RCB shelled out for his services. Although he has hit the 15-wicket mark in a season only once since 2018, RCB were clearly hungry to pair him with Josh Hazlewood, and if they can get anything close to Bhuvi’s best, they quietly might have a assembled an envious pace attack at the Chinnaswamy.

Vaibhav Arora

Considered one of the players who was likely to be in hottest demand at the auction after his star turn for KKR in the playoffs last year, which included the crucial wicket of Travis Head in the final, he was picked up once again by the same franchise for a relative bargain of INR 1.8 crore. A powerplay bowler with plenty of upside, watching him being sold for a fraction of the price that other similarly-rated Indian pacers was a surprise, and a big bargain for KKR.

Venkatesh Iyer

Equally, it was a bargain that was required after the Kolkata franchise splurged INR 23.75 crore on Venkatesh Iyer to see the tall left hander return to the Eden Gardens after a strong playoff run and very solid season last time out. Nevertheless, 23.75 crore, good for making him the third-most expensive player in the auction, is a huge commitment of KKR’s limited purse. There is a fantastic player in there, but rupee for rupee, can Venky have the same impact he has had in the past?