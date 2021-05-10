'The way he was making the decisions': Irfan Pathan reveals 'SRH's biggest problem' in IPL 2021

Sunrisers Hyderabad were one of the favourites to reach the playoffs in the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League. They had the likes of David Warner, Kane Williamson, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Rashid Khan, Jason Holder and Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the ranks as SRH looked like a formidable outfit to face. But as it turned out, SRH just couldn’t get their combination right at the start.

When IPL 2021 was suspended in May, SRH were languishing at the bottom position with just a win from seven matches. They decided to strip Warner of the captaincy and handed the reins to Williamson. SRH team management even dropped Warner from the playing XI for their match against Rajasthan Royals.

Former India pacer Irfan Pathan recently talked about SRH and their decision to drop Warner. Pathan said that SRH’s biggest problem was Warner’s captaincy, which was very cautious.

"They surprised us. They were a top-four team for me. SRH's biggest problem was David Warner's captaincy, the way he was managing the team and the way he was batting. He was batting very cautiously," said Pathan during a discussion on Star Sports.

David Warner plays a shot during match 14 of the Indian Premier League 2021.(PTI)

"When Kane Williamson was made the captain later, it means franchise was not happy with him, the way he was making the decisions.”

"We always talk about SRH that they don't have any experienced players in the middle. Kedar Jadhav did not play at the start although he is an experienced player. They played Suchith for a couple of matches and then again dropped him," Pathan added.

"They will have to improve their combination and they do not have an out-and-out quick bowler, who can consistently bowl around 140 kph and keep performing on flat pitches," he signed off.

Warner scored 193 runs in 6 matches for SRH. His average was 32.16 but his strike-rate dropped to 110.28.

