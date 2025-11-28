The way things have unfolded for me has been magical: Shree Charani

Chandigarh: A year ago, Shree Charani was an emerging left-arm spinner making her Women’s Premier League (WPL) debut with Delhi Capitals (DC), who picked her for ₹55 lakh. Today, she stands as a World Cup champion, with her WPL stocks having soared into crores. Shree Charani was one of India’s top performers in the World Cup-winning campaign. (PTI)

After playing a pivotal role in India’s title-winning home ODI World Cup campaign — she took 14 wickets, the fourth highest in the tournament — the 21-year-old was among the headline points of Thursday’s WPL auction. Charani was snapped up again by DC for a whopping ₹1.3 crore, more than four times her base price of ₹30 lakh. Currently leading Andhra Pradesh in the U-23 T20 Trophy in Nagpur, the youngster reflects on her World Cup high, WPL rise, and the road ahead.

Excerpts:

You were relatively unknown in the last WPL. Now you’re a World Cup winner. How much were you looking forward to this auction?

I was busy preparing for the U-23 Trophy for Andhra Pradesh and realised that the WPL auction was around only two days ago. I was busy playing a game against Goa while the auction was on. It was only later that I got to know, and it made me really happy. I enjoyed a lot in the last season, and want to make the most of this opportunity. I am thrilled to be part of Delhi Capitals this time too. WPL is a great platform.

From not even being in the India squad a year ago to being a world champion. Did you ever imagine things unfolding this way?

Playing for India and lifting the World Cup has always been my dream. The way things have unfolded has been nothing short of magical. Getting picked by Delhi Capitals for the (previous) WPL was the turning point. The platform allowed me to truly showcase my skills. My performances in the WPL and for Andhra in domestic cricket earned me a spot in the tri-nation series (in April-May this year), and everything after that has felt surreal. I feel blessed that I could contribute to India’s historic World Cup victory.

What does winning the World Cup mean to you personally, and how has life changed since?

Honestly, I couldn’t have asked for anything more. Ever since returning from Delhi after meeting the Prime Minister, my phone hasn’t stopped ringing! The support from the Andhra state government and Andhra Cricket Association has been overwhelming. Even my neighbourhood has celebrated the achievement. It’s heartening to see young girls feel inspired to take up cricket.

What was your first thought when the winning moment arrived?

Honestly, I thought, “Finally, I can sleep well!” (laughs) I had sleepless nights. Then it hit me — the job was done, and we had created history.

How did the team celebrate after the final?

(Laughs) We actually reached the dressing room four hours after the match because we were celebrating on the ground itself! My uncle and brother were there, along with all the players’ families and BCCI officials. No one slept that night — we took turns posing with the trophy and soaking-in the moment. It’s a memory for life.

India had a shaky start, losing three league games. How did the team fight back?

Our unity kept us going. Even after the losses, not once did we feel defeated. And Shafali (Verma) coming into form at the perfect moment… it felt like destiny. Everything aligned when it mattered most.

What was the dressing room atmosphere like before the final?

Every single match of the World Cup was special because the fan support was unbelievable, especially since it was at home. Before the final, the dressing room was surprisingly calm. Each player and member of the staff believed in the team. We knew we were just one good match away from creating history, and that belief carried us through.

What role did head coach Amol Muzumdar play in the title run?

Amol sir played a pivotal role. His unwavering belief in each player, deep cricketing knowledge, and composed presence made a huge difference. Even during tough phases, he lifted us. All of us wanted to give our best for him. There’s no doubt he is a major force behind India’s historic win.

You delivered with the ball in many pressure moments through the World Cup. What was your mindset like?

As a young bowler, I just focused on listening to the senior players and sticking to my basics. The semi-final was intense — runs were flowing, and every ball mattered. Picking Annabel Sutherland’s wicket felt crucial at that stage. Had she stayed longer, Australia could’ve added many more runs.

How do you plan to evolve your bowling and cement your place in the Indian team?

Playing for India means everything to me. I want to keep improving and deliver whenever I’m given the responsibility. Performing well in the WPL and domestic cricket for Andhra will be crucial. I want to gain more experience and sharpen my bowling skills.

Who supported or guided you the most in the team during the World Cup?

The entire coaching staff backed me from the first day. Harman didi (Harmanpreet Kaur) and Smriti didi (Smriti Mandhana) were constantly encouraging me to bowl freely. Radha Yadav, Deepti didi (Deepti Sharma), Rana didi (Sneh Rana), and Aru (Arundhati Reddy) shared tactical insights and helped me understand conditions better. Their support meant everything.

Former captain Mithali Raj was present at all the venues. Did you get a chance to speak with her before the final?

Mithali ma’am has always been a huge inspiration, especially for us from Andhra. I bumped into her at a temple in Mumbai before the final. Her words of encouragement gave me a lot of motivation. Seeing her with the World Cup later was a beautiful moment.