'There is no reason why Pakistan can't win World Cup': Mickey Arthur sets bombastic target for Babar Azam and Co.

Pakistan have their backs against the wall. Three consecutive losses in World Cup 2023, which included a shock defeat against Afghanistan, have left Pakistan cornered, with their campaign hanging by a thread. Only a miraculous turnaround could see Babar Azam and his men roar back into contention and Mickey Arthur, the team director, is confident that the team can script an epic comeback starting Friday when they take on a red-hot South Africa side in Ahmedabad. Pakistan's Director of Cricket Mickey Arthur, interacts with skipper Babar Azam during a practice session ahead of their match against India in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad (Siddharaj Solanki)

Pakistan had made a winning start to their World Cup campaign in India, beating Sri Lanka and Netherlands in their first two games in Hyderabad before they were handed a reality check by arch-rivals India in the lopsided Ahmedabad clash. The 1992 champions then incurred a loss against Australia before being stunned by Afghanistan.

Although the array of defeats have kept them at the fifth spot in the points table, amid the increasing gap from the top-four placed sides, Pakistan's hopes of making it through to the World Cup semifinal looks gradually bleak. However, Arthur is hopeful that the team's fate will take another big turn starting Friday as he admitted that Pakistan are eyeing a miraculous six-match winning streak to lift the title.

“We said in the change room the other night that we have got six matches to win the World Cup,” Arthur told PCB Digital. “We have to get on a streak and win six in a row. We know that as a unit, we know that as a team, we have to make sure we get our strategy 100%. We have to make sure that we get our execution 100% and if we do that, there is no reason why we cannot [win the World Cup].”

Pakistan will face a stiff challenge against an in-form South Africa on Friday. The Proteas has incurred only a single loss, also against Afghanistan, in five games in the tournament to stand second in the points table.

“They are a very good cricket team and they're full of confidence because they have played well. I know though that if we do our basics and disciplines right, our skills will come out and we can beat anybody,” Arthur added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON