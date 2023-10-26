News / Cricket / 'There is no reason why Pakistan can't win World Cup': Mickey Arthur sets bombastic target for Babar Azam and Co.

'There is no reason why Pakistan can't win World Cup': Mickey Arthur sets bombastic target for Babar Azam and Co.

ByHT Sports Desk
Oct 26, 2023 04:53 PM IST

Mickey Arthur, the team director, is confident that the team can script an epic comeback starting Friday when they take on a red-hot South Africa side

Pakistan have their backs against the wall. Three consecutive losses in World Cup 2023, which included a shock defeat against Afghanistan, have left Pakistan cornered, with their campaign hanging by a thread. Only a miraculous turnaround could see Babar Azam and his men roar back into contention and Mickey Arthur, the team director, is confident that the team can script an epic comeback starting Friday when they take on a red-hot South Africa side in Ahmedabad.

Pakistan's Director of Cricket Mickey Arthur, interacts with skipper Babar Azam during a practice session ahead of their match against India in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad (Siddharaj Solanki)
Pakistan's Director of Cricket Mickey Arthur, interacts with skipper Babar Azam during a practice session ahead of their match against India in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad (Siddharaj Solanki)

Pakistan had made a winning start to their World Cup campaign in India, beating Sri Lanka and Netherlands in their first two games in Hyderabad before they were handed a reality check by arch-rivals India in the lopsided Ahmedabad clash. The 1992 champions then incurred a loss against Australia before being stunned by Afghanistan.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

ALSO READ: PCB's bizarre statement after Afghanistan humiliation; drops major hint on Babar Azam's captaincy future

Although the array of defeats have kept them at the fifth spot in the points table, amid the increasing gap from the top-four placed sides, Pakistan's hopes of making it through to the World Cup semifinal looks gradually bleak. However, Arthur is hopeful that the team's fate will take another big turn starting Friday as he admitted that Pakistan are eyeing a miraculous six-match winning streak to lift the title.

“We said in the change room the other night that we have got six matches to win the World Cup,” Arthur told PCB Digital. “We have to get on a streak and win six in a row. We know that as a unit, we know that as a team, we have to make sure we get our strategy 100%. We have to make sure that we get our execution 100% and if we do that, there is no reason why we cannot [win the World Cup].”

Pakistan will face a stiff challenge against an in-form South Africa on Friday. The Proteas has incurred only a single loss, also against Afghanistan, in five games in the tournament to stand second in the points table.

“They are a very good cricket team and they're full of confidence because they have played well. I know though that if we do our basics and disciplines right, our skills will come out and we can beat anybody,” Arthur added.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Catch all the Latest World Cup news, Pakistan vs South Africa Live Score and Live score along with World Cup Schedule and related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 28, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out