'There was no pressure on Virat Kohli to leave T20 captaincy': Madan Lal

India captain Virat Kohli on Thursday stunned the cricketing world when he announced that he will be stepping down as the captain of India's T20I team following the T20 World Cup in the UAE and Oman. In a post on social media, Kohli said that he took the decision in order to decrease his excessive workload, and further added that he will continue to play as a batsman in the shortest format.

But fans continue to wonder if Kohli, who has struggled with the bat in the past few months and is yet to win an ICC trophy as captain, was under pressure to step down as captain.

Also read: ‘He deserves to be India's next T20 captain’: Vengsarkar suggests new skipper, says Kohli’s decision was ‘expected’

Former India all-rounder Madan Lal has refuted those claims and said that Kohli has taken the decision keeping his workload in mind, and added that he appreciates the call from the India batsman.

"There was no such pressure on him and I appreciate his decision. Today cricketers are playing all three formats of the game and Kohli is also captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and seeing the workload he is currently at the peak of his career which is good for himself and the team," Madan Lal told news agency ANI.

When asked about Sachin Tendulkar quitting the captaincy under pressure, Madan Lal said, "Kohli has not quit the captaincy as he has built a team and taken Indian team to number one Test ranking team so it's not about quitting. It's all about workload and there is pressure on everyone and you have to deal with that," he added.

The T20 World Cup will take place in UAE and Oman. This time, the tournament will be held across four venues in UAE and Oman - Muscat, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.

The T20 World Cup is scheduled to begin from October 17 with the qualifying rounds. India will kick off their T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan on October 24th.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON