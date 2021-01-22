‘They're virtually unbeatable in India’: Graeme Swann says beating India is ‘a far higher thing’ than winning Ashes
There was a lot of talk about the Gabba being a fortress for Australia. They hadn't lost a Test match in Brisbane in more than 30 years and with several Indian players injured, it could like that record could continue and Australia could take a lead in the World Test Championship. But the Indian team changed the script and triumphed in adverse conditions to win the four-match series 2-1.
With the series win in Australia, Team India overtook New Zealand in the World Test Championship and grabbed the first position. They will now play England in a full-fledged series at home.
Former England spinner Graeme Swann has said that India seem "virtually unbeatable" after their historic Test triumph in Australia and England would be achieving something bigger than their "obsession" Ashes if the tourists manage to upstage Virat Kohli's men next month.
England would be touring India for a four-match Test series, beginning on February 5, followed by five T20 Internationals and three ODIs.
Swann said India, despite captain Kohli not being available after the first match, dominated Australia like very few sides have.
"England always saying 'well the Ashes are coming up'. Australia are not the best team in the world anymore. They used to be, by miles, ... they're not now, but we're obsessed with this," Swann told tabloid 'The Sun'.
"We have to move away from looking forward to the Ashes series. I think beating India in India is a far higher thing to strive for right now. They're virtually unbeatable in India since we beat them in 2012. Why isn't that the whole thing?" he asked.
He said if England want to be the best in the world, they should move away from the fixation of just trying to beat Australia in away series. The Ashes is scheduled to start in December this year in Australia.
The 41-year-old Swann, who took 255 wickets with his off-spin from 60 Tests between 2008 and 2013, asked the England players to learn from past mistakes and take on spin like Kevin Pietersen did the last time the Three Lions won a series in India back in 2012.
"Why aren't people saying 'right, this is a chance to get this team with good players of spin, use their feet, change the whole way we face spin bowling, and then we can beat India'.
"We're not going to beat India unless spinners are taking wickets and then we've got someone batting like we had with Kevin Pietersen."
Swann feels former captain Pietersen changed the way England played against spin.
"He was ultra-aggressive. Let's face it KP was a brilliant player and he batted unbelievably well there.
"We haven't done it since, we haven't learnt from how Kev batted on that trip and haven't gone on and used that as the blueprint."
(with PTI inputs)
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vihari, Siraj reveal how Ravi Shastri motivated them after Adelaide debacle
- It was a humiliating moment for the visitors as they were dismissed for one of the lowest scores in Test cricket history. They had also lost their captain Virat Kohli.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cheteshwar Pujara reveals why he ‘decided to let the ball hit the body’
- Pujara scored 54 in the second innings and kept India steady. En route to the slowest half-century of his Test career, Pujara endured 11 blows to the body. Yes, 11 – thrice on the helmet, once on the left bicep, thrice on the bottom glove on his right arm, and once on the chest, and some more.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hanuma Vihari reveals details about Ashwin’s battle in Sydney Test
- In an interview with Sports Today, the batsman recounted the incident as "funny" saying that the back injury of the bowler was not letting him bend and hence, Ashwin was taking the blows on his body.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Inzamam highlights Shastri's role behind India Test series win
- Shastri's role was lauded by former Pakistan captain Inzamam-Ul-Haq, who feels the former India all-rounder's astute knowledge of the game has helped the team immensely.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bangladesh batsman Tamim Iqbal names his favourite Tendulkar knock
- "Some of the shots he played in that innings were breathtakingly good. I remember he was building partnerships, but it became pretty clear that he had to get India to the final on his own."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals trade Robin Uthappa to Chennai Super Kings
- IPL 2021: Robin Uthappa was brought by the Royals ahead of the IPL 2020, but the batsman had a very indifferent season, scoring 196 runs from 12 matches.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes return as England name squad for first two India Tests
- Archer and Stokes were rested for England's two-Test series against Sri Lanka.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Took injection, couldn't feel my leg': Vihari describes batting through pain
- Moments into his innings, Hanuma Vihari ran a single and grimaced in pain, and it was at that moment that everyone knew he had done something to his hamstring.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'MS Dhoni mentioned it': Styris feels CSK are in 'big trouble' ahead of IPL 2021
- Former New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris is worried for Chennai Super Kings ahead of IPL 2021 after they released their list of retained and released players.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He tried to make them The Wall too': Inzamam lauds Dravid's contribution
- Inzamam praised Dravid for what he's done for Indian cricket, highlighting that his biggest strength was making the players mentally tough, without which India's Test series win against Australia wouldn't have been possible.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Don't want to be compared with Dhoni: Pant aims to 'make a name' for himself
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
R Ashwin, Washington Sundar return home after stunning series win in Australia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Siraj reveals how Rahane turned down umpires’ offer to leave the field
- Siraj and his teammate, Jasprit Bumrah, faced racial abuse for two straight days during the third Test against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). The incident forced the tourists to lodge an official complaint with match referee David Boon.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Baroda suspends Deepak Hooda for current domestic season for indiscipline
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox