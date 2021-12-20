'This is why the bench strength is so strong': Ex-IND WK points out 'one of biggest reasons' behind India's dominance

Former national selector Saba Karim has highlighted the role of Indian coaches in the team's "dominance" at the biggest stage, saying the coaching personnel in the country should get international exposure too. The Virat Kohli-led Indian unit achieved unparalleled success under Ravi Shastri, who housed an all-Indian coaching staff.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Indian Test team played a total of 43 Tests under Shastri as head coach, winning 25 matches and losing 13. They also reached the inaugural World Test Championship (WTC) final and recorded some memorable victories such as Asia Cup in 2018 and back-to-back Test series win versus Australia.

India also managed to establish dominance in SENA countries, clinching the T20I bilateral series in Australia, England, New Zealand and South Africa. India also brushed aside West Indies (away) and Sri Lanka (away) in the shortest format of the sport.

"I think we have plenty of coaches who are experienced, and a few of them have been working under international coaches in the IPL as well. One of the biggest reasons behind India's dominance is their coaches, who are all Indian. This is why the bench strength is so strong as well.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"There are several qualified coaches in India and it is time that they get International exposure. Take Lalchand Rajput, who was with Zimbabwe, and Robin Singh, who is with the UAE for example," said Karim on the Khelneeti podcast on YouTube.

The former India wicketkeeper also called for the addition of more Indian coaches in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He feels the absence of Indian players in overseas competitions is the major reason behind the franchises roping in foreign coaches instead of bringing in home-grown options in their staff.

At present, the IPL has got only two Indian coaches -- Anil Kumble (Punjab Kings) and Sanjay Bangar (Royal Challengers Bangalore). According to reports, Shastri might also be a part of the cash-rich league as the Ahmedabad-based IPL team's head coach with Bharat Arun and R Sridhar by his side. The Lucknow franchise, on the other hand, has picked Andy Flower as their head coach.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Players from India are not allowed to play in the overseas T20 leagues. If they are allowed to play, their owners might be prompted to bring an Indian coach as well. Women players are allowed to play in those leagues, and the progress has been amazing. Until overseas owners do not realize that Indian coaches are qualified and have the credentials, the situation will remain the same," Karim further said.