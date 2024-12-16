'This question is from fans across India...': Harbhajan Singh asks Travis Head secret behind dominance vs Rohit and co.

Australia's star batter, Travis Head, produced yet another strong performance against India during the third Test of the series in Brisbane, smashing a brilliant century on Day 2. Head scored 158 after Australia lost three early wickets in the innings, and stitched a brilliant stand alongside fellow centurion Steve Smith, as the duo helped Australia breach the 400-run mark by the end of the day. Australia's Travis Head in action(AAP Image via REUTERS)

Head has been particularly strong against India; this is his second century in the ongoing series, following the one in the pink-ball Test in Adelaide. Historically, Head has been the thorn in India's flesh, having smashed match-winning tons in the World Test Championship final and the ODI World Cup final last year, too.

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh interviewed Head following the end of Day 2, and asked the Aussie about the secret behind his consistency against India. Over time, Travis Head’s dominant performances against India have become a hot topic on social media, with Indian fans frequently sharing memes highlighting how he’s consistently been a source of heartbreak for the team.

“Well played. This is from all the fans across India, they want to ask how to bowl to you. Why do you like scoring so much against India?” Harbhajan asked.

In reply, Head stated that the frequency with which both sides have played one another helped him make a “blueprint” about how to approach their bowlers.

“I said it before, we feel like we play India enough to get a blueprint. I feel like today they moved through some really good plans, I felt under pressure most of the time, had to be on my game. I was really pleased with the way I worked through those gears, the short ball plans,” said Head.

Indians came with different plans today

Head further insisted that India had “different plans” to ones in the previous Test, but he worked through them.

"In spin, (Ravindra) Jadeja started really well with a bit of bounce. I was very pleased with how I started against him and pleased with how I worked through the gears. I picked those moments off but India definitely came with some different plans today and as a batter, all I want to try and do is get through those plans.

“It worked again today which is nice (but) I’ve got to start fresh again when I get another opportunity,” said the Aussie southpaw.