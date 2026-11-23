Tilak Varma rued the lack of support from his fellow batters following India A's defeat to Pakistan A in their Rising Stars Asia Cup contest on Sunday. Tilak scored a century - his second on the bounce - but it wasn't enough to prevent India A from suffering a 48-run defeat. Chasing 314, the Indian top order, barring Abhishek Sharma, failed to get going. And even though the India A captain stitched together a 112-run partnership with Shahbaz Ahmed for the seventh wicket, it was too little, too late.

Tilak Varma and Shahbaz Ahmed were involved in a 112-run stand for the 7th wicket. (BCCI - X) more less

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After the defeat, when asked whether the responsibility of captaining the team was bringing the best out of him as a batter, the left-hander played down his latest century, saying that had he received enough support from the other batters, he could have taken his team over the line.

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“For me, the best is winning the game. If I won't win the game, then it's not best for me. But I always want to take it as deep as possible. Today I was looking for that. If any other batsman could have given me support, then I could have finished the game,” Tilak told the broadcaster.

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{{^usCountry}} “But that's my thing. If you are a captain of the team, you should take on that load and responsibility. So yeah, I honestly love doing that. At the end of the day, God is kind, and he has given that to me,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “But that's my thing. If you are a captain of the team, you should take on that load and responsibility. So yeah, I honestly love doing that. At the end of the day, God is kind, and he has given that to me,” he added. {{/usCountry}}

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In an emotionally charged contest, tempers flared between the two teams. However, Pakistan A maintained their composure and registered their second straight win of the tournament.

India A were in all sorts of bother at 129/6, losing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi (11), Ayush Badoni (0), Abhishek Sharma (70), Kumar Kushagra (2) and Rinku Singh (6). The situation would have been even more dire had it not been for Abhishek's 42-ball 70.

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However, his dismissal changed the complexion of the game. The early loss of wickets also forced Tilak to adopt a cautious approach, to the extent that he was batting on 6 off 33 deliveries at one stage. Tilak and Shahbaz Ahmed (56) then attempted to stage a recovery, leading a remarkable recovery with a century stand for the seventh wicket. But by then, the required run rate had climbed to 15 runs per over, and the task proved too steep as India A were bowled out for 265.

“The way Abhishek started and, in between, again the way Shahbaz has given a partnership with me, that was crucial. But unfortunately, when we wanted to accelerate, Shahbaz got out. Otherwise, if he could have stayed for another two overs, something like that, then I could have finished the game,” said Tilak.

Bangar criticises Tilak

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Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar was critical of Tilak's slow start, identifying it as one of the major reasons behind the team's defeat.

“In the first 25 deliveries, Tilak scored three runs. In the next 25, he scored 12-13 runs. By the time you had played 50 balls, you scored 18-20 runs. When you do this, you need to understand the impact on the other batter too,” Bangar told host broadcaster Sony Sports.

“Tilak knew that he would have made up. But the impact it has on the other batter- will he take the extra risk? Then it creates a wicket-taking opportunity,” he added.

Ali Raza and Hasan Nawaz were the pick of the Pakistan A bowlers, taking three wickets each. Unlike the India A attack, Pakistan A made the most of the early swing on offer.

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Earlier, Pakistan A got to 313 after Hasan Nawaz top-scored with 79. They had gotten off to a flier as Harshit Rana and Prince Yadav leaked runs up top, with Pakistan A racing to 50 in less than five overs.