'Tilak Varma came to my room and said please send me at No.3': Suryakumar Yadav sacrifices own spot, gets grand return

India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav said Tilak Varma came to his room after the second T20I in Gqeberha and requested an opportunity to bat at No.3. Tilak, who made a comeback to the Indian T20I side in the South Africa series, batted at No.4 in the first two matches and scored 33 and 20. In an Indian side that awaits the return of Yashavi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Riyan Parag and Shivam Dube, 20s and 30s was never going to be enough to warrant a permanent spot. Tilak knew that. He made the move and the captain agreed. Tilak was in at No.3 in the all-important third T20I in Centurion after Sanju Samson was out for a second-ball duck. The left-hander responded with a sparkling century to help India take an unbeatable 2-1 in the four-match series. India's Tilak Verma celebrates his century during the 3rd T20I against South Africa, at SuperSport Park in Centurion(ANI)

"What more can I say about Tilak Varma. He (Tilak) came to my room at Gqeberha and said give me a chance at No. 3, I want to do well and I said go out there and express yourself. He asked for it and he delivered. Very happy for him and his family," Suryakumar said at the post-match presentation ceremony on Wednesday.

Surya also confirmed that Tilak will continue to bat at No.3 for the time being in the Indian T20I side. "Yes, he will bat at No.3 for now."

Tilak Varma conceded pressure was mounting on him and Abhishek Sharma before the third T20I against South Africa, but he was a chuffed man after lifting the burden with his maiden international hundred here on Wednesday.

Tilak made an unbeaten 107 off 56 balls and Abhishek smacked 50 off 25 balls as the two left-handers propelled India to a massive 219 for six at the SuperSport Park.

Tilak also became the second youngest Indian to score a T20I hundred after Yashasvi Jaiswal.

“I was waiting for this moment for a long time. Coming after injury and scoring a hundred…it is incredible. We (Abhishek and me) both were under pressure and this knock was important for both of us,” Tilak told host broadcasters at the innings interval.This was the 22-year-old’s first 50-plus score in nine innings, while his fellow opener made a fifty for the first time eight matches.

‘Batting on two-paced pitch was challenging’

Tilak admitted that the Centurion pitch offered its own challenges because of its two-pace nature at the beginning.

“It was challenging at the start — wicket was two-paced. After that, it went well. I tried to hold my shape and was trying to focus on the basics. We talked about following the basics,” he said.

The Hyderabad batter, who became the 12th Indian batter to score a T20I hundred, said the 219 should a be good enough total to defend here.

“Our spinners are bowling well. We were looking at 200-210, so we have a good total on the board, hoping for the win,” he added.