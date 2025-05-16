Tim David glides over covers in Bengaluru rain, gets rousing welcome in dressing room after 'swimming' at Chinnaswamy

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Tim David gave fans something to smile about before the season-resuming match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday. With rain disrupting RCB's training session ahead of their Saturday night clash against Kolkata Knight Riders, the Australian batter was seen swimming across the ground covers, gliding on his stomach as rain lashed down, much to the delight of his teammates and the support staff. Tim David enjoys the rain in Bengaluru(RCB/X)

Completely soaked, David made his way back to the dressing room, where he was met with laughter, applause and cheers from the RCB squad. The video of the moment quickly did the rounds online, as RCB's official social media profiles made a compilation of David having fun in the rain.

Watch:

Off the field, David may have gone viral for his playful act, but on the field, his numbers this season have been serious. Picked up for INR 3 crore at the 2025 mega auction held in Jeddah, the 29-year-old has delivered key contributions in the middle order. In 11 matches so far, he has scored 186 runs at an average of 93, striking at an eye-popping 193.75.

His best of the season came in a losing cause: an unbeaten 50 against Punjab Kings in Bengaluru. The knock reinforced the firepower he brings late in the innings. Last year, David made 241 runs for Mumbai Indians at a strike rate of just 130.12 before the five-time champions decided to release him ahead of the auction.

Since making his IPL debut in 2021 for MI, David has scored 845 runs in the tournament at an average of 33.80 and a strike rate of 174.94.

RCB eyeing maiden title

RCB, meanwhile, are flying high. They sit second on the points table with 16 points from 11 matches and a healthy net run rate of +0.482. A win over KKR will make them the first team to seal a place in the playoffs, as they continue their push for a maiden IPL title.

The IPL resumes on Saturday after a week-long suspension following the escalation in military tensions between India and Pakistan. Both nations confirmed ceasefire last Saturday, prompting the BCCI to announce a new schedule earlier this week, which pushed the IPL final to June 3.