'This guy is Kieron Pollard's replacement?': MI's Tim David lambasted over 'Test match' knock vs RR at IPL 2024

ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Apr 01, 2024 10:45 PM IST

Tim David was trolled for his ‘Test match knock’ against RR in MI's first home game of the IPL 2024.

Tim David was targeted by trolls after the Mumbai Indians (MI) failed to fire for Hardik Pandya and Co. in match No.14 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Monday. Facing a vicious troll attack over his patient knock for the five-time winners, David was mentioned in several viral posts on social media. Dismissed by South Africa's Nandre Burger, Australian batter David only managed to score 17 off 24 balls. The Mumbai Indians star batted at a strike rate of 70.83 against 2008 winners - Rajasthan Royals.

Mumbai Indians' Tim David (L) and captain Hardik Pandya bump their fists during the Indian Premier League (IPL) match(AFP)
Mumbai Indians' Tim David (L) and captain Hardik Pandya bump their fists during the Indian Premier League (IPL) match(AFP)

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, IPL fans trolled David following his below-par knock in the low-scoring encounter between Mumbai Indians and Rajasthan Royals. While one fan gave a special mention to Portuguese footballer Cristian Ronaldo, another compared the Aussie power-hitter with Kieron Pollard. Interestingly, Mumbai Indians roped in David to fill Pollard's big shoes after the legendary West Indies announced his retirement from IPL cricket.

David lambasted over ‘Test match’ knock vs RR at IPL 2024

David was signed by the five-time winners for INR 8.25 crore at the IPL auction. David has also represented Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) as the Aussie batter replaced Finn Allen for IPL 2021. Last season, David was lauded by former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar, who claimed that the MI batter had proven himself to be a replacement for Pollard.

What Manjrekar said about David?

"The composure shown by Tim David was incredible; he was seen as a potential Kieron Pollard replacement and he proved it. The match-winning impact and conversion of balls into runs make him better than the rest," Manjrekar told Star Sports last season. David made his IPL debut against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in 2021. The former RCB star has played 29 games in the world's richest T20 league.

