Rohit Sharma hits all-time IPL low with golden duck as Trent Boult runs riot in Hardik's homecoming clash vs RR

A lot was expected from Rohit Sharma when India's all-format captain returned to the iconic Wankhede Stadium for Mumbai Indians' (MI) first home game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season 2024 on Monday. Dubbed as perennial slow-starters of the cash-rich league, Hardik's MI squared off against Sanju Samson's Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match No.14 of the tournament at the Wankhede Stadium. Rajasthan Royals' Trent Boult celebrates the dismissal of Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma(AP)

In the build-up to the mouthwatering fixture between the two former champions, ex-Indian opener Aakash Chopra backed Rohit to revive MI's campaign from their first home game of the season. Playing the role of a pure batter in his IPL homecoming, Rohit was handed a golden duck by his former teammate Trent Boult after RR invited Hardik's men to bat. Rohit ended up achieving an unwanted feat as the former MI skipper was dismissed for a duck at the Wankhede.

Rohit Sharma hits all-time IPL low

Scripting a dubious record in the world's richest T20 league, Rohit registered a duck for the 17th time. The 36-year-old has matched Dinesh Karthik's feat as both Indian batters have scored the most ducks in the T20 tournament. Rohit and Karthik are followed by MI's Piyush Chawla, who has 16 ducks to his name. The list also features the likes of Mandeep Singh (16), Glenn Maxwell (16), and Sunil Narine (16).

Trent Boult runs riot at Wankhede

Opening the bowling attack for the 2008 champions, Boult dismissed Rohit on the penultimate ball of his first over. RR skipper Samson plucked a sharp catch to complete the dismissal of the former MI skipper. Boult silenced the Wankhede crowd in the same over by dismissing Naman Dhir on the next ball. MI were 1-2 in the first over as Boult handed Rohit and Dhir golden ducks. Interestingly, Boult has taken the most wickets (25) in the first over of an IPL innings since the 2020 edition.