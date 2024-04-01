'Big knock from Rohit Sharma and pressure on Hardik Pandya...': Ex-KKR star punting on India captain in MI vs RR tie

Known as perennial slow-starters in the Indian Premier League (IPL), five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) are struggling under the leadership of newly appointed skipper - Hardik Pandya. Mumbai's captaincy saga involving Hardik and his predecessor Rohit Sharma has not gone down well with MI faithful this season. Completing his homecoming for the 2024 season, all-rounder Hardik made a sensational switch from Gujarat Titans to join Mumbai Indians following an all-cash deal. Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya and teammate Rohit Sharma in a conversation ahead of the match (ANI)

Soon after joining the MI camp, Mumbai confirmed Hardik as Rohit's successor for IPL 2024. Since taking over the captaincy reins from India's all-format skipper Rohit, white-ball maverick Hardik has been subjected to venomous reception by fans. The new MI skipper was at the receiving end of fans' constant booing at Ahmedabad (against Gujarat Titans) and Hyderabad (versus Sunrisers Hyderabad) in the first two games of the IPL 2024. Five-time champions have arrived in Mumbai for their first home game of the new season as Hardik and Co. are set to host Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Monday.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

ALSO READ: As Hardik Pandya gears up for MI homecoming in IPL 2024, MCA issues clarification on taking action against hostile fans

'Let me start once again with Rohit Sharma'

Talking about the upcoming IPL 2024 match between the former champions on his YouTube channel, former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) batter Aakash Chopra started his preview by discussing Rohit's form in the World Cup year. "Let me start once again with Rohit Sharma. Rohit Sharma has looked in good form. He was batting well in the last match and the match before that as well. I agree he will have Nandre Burger and Trent Boult in front of him but this battle needs to be won from the top," Chopra said.

'A big knock from Rohit and the pressure on Hardik…'

Chopra feels that MI should open the bowling attack with pace ace Jasprit Bumrah. The former India opener and full-time cricket pundit also explained how Rohit can rescue Hardik in the league phase of the cash-rich league. "So I am playing a punt on Rohit Sharma once again. A big knock from Rohit Sharma and the pressure on Hardik Pandya the captain will be released slightly," Chopra added.