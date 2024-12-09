Tim Paine's sharp reminder to Pat Cummins and co despite Adelaide win: 'Have won everything but Border-Gavaskar Trophy'

Australia fought back strongly to complete a terrific 10-wicket victory over India at the Adelaide Oval. The Border-Gavaskar Trophy is now tied at 1-1, as Pat Cummins and the Australian team try to wrestle back the running trophy for the first time in a decade. Former Australian skipper Tim Paine with current captain Pat Cummins.(AP)

Former captain Tim Paine, who was in charge of the team as India beat them in 2019 and 2021, was very complimentary of the mentality shown by the Australian team under Cummins, and backed them to continue this vein of performance in the rest of the series.

Speaking on the SEN Breakfast podcast, Paine reflected on Australia’s win and argued that the team showed how they were one of the best units in the world. “A bit of relief I would have thought, no doubt,” said the former wicketkeeper. We spoke a couple of days ago about the pressure that was on them and the response that people were wanting to see.”

“This is a harshly treated team at times, but they are one of the great teams,” continued Paine. “They have won everything but the Border-Gavaskar Trophy and they know that, they’ve spoken about that, this is the one they want to tick off.”

‘The big boys stood up…’

Australia’s win in the pink ball Test sets up an intriguing remainder of the series, with the Gabba Test in Brisbane an extremely important match to see which team will have the momentum heading into the decisive last two matches of the series in Melbourne and Sydney.

Paine was extremely pleased by the fight shown by the Australian team despite losing the opening match of the series in Perth. With the day-night match going in Australia’s favour, they have made sure they don’t go into the second half of the series with an even tougher task.

“I thought the way they responded under immense pressure was huge, albeit in a pink ball Test where we have a great record and India don’t get to see it that much,” said Paine. “The big boys stood up I thought, particularly the captain Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc – the pink ball wizard, Travis Head was amazing and Marnus I thought was really pleasing.”

Australia’s attempt to defend the World Test Championship is also back on track thanks to this win, placing them in position to qualify for the finals at Lord’s next year. India will attempt to take the advantage again with a positive result in Brisbane, with the match beginning on December 14.