'To adapt well at No.6, finish games is outstanding': Jaffer places promising 27-year-old ahead of Hardik in T20 WC team

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer on Sunday made a massive statement on India's T20 World Cup team for the 2022 edition of the tournament, placing a promising and "outstanding" 27-year-old star ahead of Hardik Pandya for the pace-bowling all-rounder's role in the Indian team.

Jaffer comment came moments after India's 17-run win in Kolkata that helped them script a whitewash win against West Indies. Young Venkatesh Iyer scored 35 off 19 in the match and 92 runs in three innings in the series at a strike rate of 184 and a boundary every 3.6 balls. He also picked two crucial wickets in 3.1 overs he bowled in the series.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Jaffer admitted that Iyer has nudged ahead of Hardik in the race to cement his spot in the T20 World Cup squad, although he feels that the impending 15th season of the Indian Premier League will play a key role for the latter where he will be playing as the captain of the new franchise, Gujarat Titans.

"At this point of time, I feel he's a little bit ahead because you don't know Hardik Pandya whether he's bowling now or how fit he is. Obviously how the IPL goes for Hardik Panya will play a very key role but at this point of time, Venkatesh Iyer is ahead of Hardik Pandya," he said.

The former cricket was amazed at how Venkatesh adapted to his role in the Indian team where he is seen as a finisher as opposed to his IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders where he opened in the previous season.

"I am surprised with how good he's playing as a No. 6 batter. We have seen him as an opener but for him to come out and get adapted so well at No. 6 and finish games is outstanding. Plus, the way he's bowled as well, got a couple of important wickets. He definitely gives [India] an edge going into the World Cup," he said.

Venkatesh has been retained for the three-match Sri Lanka series in the T20I format which begins from February 24 onwards while Hardik has been rested once again.