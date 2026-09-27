Tom Banton's maiden ton powers England to record Sri Lanka rout as hosts seal ODI series with crushing 223-run win

Tom Banton's maiden England hundred laid the foundations for a series-clinching 223-run win over Sri Lanka in the third one-day international on Sunday.Banton's commanding 126 was the cornerstone of England's imposing total of 355-7 at the Oval. It was his first century in 53 limited-overs appearances for England.

Tom Banton walks after losing his wicket. (Action Images via Reuters)

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Together with England captain Harry Brook, who made 77 after being dropped on seven, Banton shared a third-wicket partnership of 150. Sri Lanka never looked like chasing down a target of 356 and were dismissed for 132, with nearly 21 overs to spare.

"As a kid you dream of scoring a hundred for your country and to do it here was really special," Banton said. "I started really well, had a tough few years, then to put in a performance like that today is really rewarding."

Brook, hailing an "exceptional win", added: “I thought that was a near-perfect performance there.” England's victory, which saw them take the three-match series 2-1, was also their record ODI win against Sri Lanka in terms of runs, surpassing their 128-run win at Perth in 1999.

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{{^usCountry}} It meant England ended a turbulent home season on a positive note after the international retirement of former Test captain Ben Stokes and the sacking of Brendon McCullum as their red-ball coach earlier in the campaign. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} It meant England ended a turbulent home season on a positive note after the international retirement of former Test captain Ben Stokes and the sacking of Brendon McCullum as their red-ball coach earlier in the campaign. {{/usCountry}}

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They have now won five series in a row across all formats, with McCullum -- still England's limited overs coach -- presiding over T20 and ODI triumphs against both India and Sri Lanka.

"It has been an eventful summer," said McCullum, who was replaced as Test coach by Stephen Fleming. "Stephen Fleming is one of my great mates, I know how good a coach and how good a man he is."

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Sri Lanka, whitewashed 3-0 in the preceding T20 series, were in trouble from the moment Pathum Nissanka was caught behind off Sonny Baker in the second over.

Gus Atkinson took two wickets, with Kamindu Mendis (12) and Kusal Mendis (36) both perishing to the pace bowler, while spinner Liam Dawson's 3-26 ensured there was no way back for the visitors.

"We struggled with the batting and then we made some mistakes in the field, including me," said Kusal. "I think we played good cricket in the second ODI and when go to Pakistan after this, we need to be better."

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England had an early let-off in their dominant innings when Brook, who had made just seven, edged Dunith Wellalage to wicketkeeper Kusal, who failed to hold the chance. Brook took full advantage of that escape, going on to complete a 49-ball fifty.

Banton, fresh from his 73 on Thursday, went into the 90s with an audacious reverse-swept six off leg-spinner Sachindu Colombage. A glorious drive through extra cover off Wellalage -- his 13th four in 95 balls faced -- took the Somerset batsman to a hundred.

Banton's superb 105-ball innings, including 16 fours and five sixes, finally came to an end when he holed out to long-on off Colombage. Jordan Cox kept the runs coming with 76 before he was dismissed off the penultimate ball of the innings.

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