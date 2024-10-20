Tom Latham-led New Zealand script history, beat India in a Test at their home after 36 years

Tom Latham-led New Zealand has managed to script history, as they have become the first Kiwi side to defeat India in a Test match, at their home in 36 years. The BlackCaps got the better of India by eight wickets in the first Test at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. Chasing a below-par total of 107, New Zealand got the job done in the first session on the final day of the Test match. Day 5 got off to a delayed start due to rain, but Rachin Ravindra and Will Young ensured that there was no scope for further delays as they wrapped up the game inside the first session, inside 28 overs. This win is all the more remarkable for New Zealand as star batter Kane Williamson sat out due to an injury. New Zealand's Rachin Ravindra, right, and Will Young run between the wickets to score during the day five of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, India, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)(AP)

Jasprit Bumrah tried his level best to make the match out of it as he dismissed Kiwi openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway, however, the target in the end, was just too small for even a great like Bumrah. Rachin Ravindra and Wil Young took the attack to the Indian bowlers, and they managed to constantly score boundaries in the final innings, to script a famous win for the Kiwis. In the end, Will Young and Rachin Ravindra remained unbeaten on 45 and 39 respectively. The duo put on an unbeaten stand of 72 runs for the third wicket.

This was also Tom Latham's first match as full-time Test captain of New Zealand. Before this game, Tim Southee had passed over the reins to Latham.

It is important to mention that the last time New Zealand won a Test match in India, was in 1988, under the leadership of John Wright. At that time, the Kiwis had beaten India at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, by 136 runs.

New Zealand have now just won three Tests in India. Their first win in India in a Test had come in 1969. After that, the BlackCaps have won just twice – 1988 and 2024.

How the first Test between India and New Zealand unfolded in Bengaluru

It was Rohit Sharma, who won the toss, and despite the cloudy conditions on Day 2, the Indian captain opted to bat first. It is important to mention that the opening day was abandoned due to rain, without a single ball being bowled.

The Kiwi pacers in the form of Matt Henry and William ORourke, made the most of the cloudy conditions, and they bundled out India for just 46 in the first innings, the hosts' lowest Test total at home. Matt Henry took a five-wicket haul, while William ORourke returned with four wickets.

New Zealand then posted 402 in their first innings, gaining a massive lead of 402 runs. India had the best chance possible to reduce the lead, as they had the Kiwis at 233/7, but Rachin Ravindra along with Tim Southee, formed a 137-run stand for the eighth wicket. Ravindra top-scored for the Kiwis as he played a knock of 134.

In their second innings, India came up with a splendid batting performance on Day 3, and the initial session on Day 4. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli registered fifties, but the real headline act was done by Sarfaraz Khan and Rishabh Pant.

Sarfaraz Khan and Rishabh Pant played knocks of 150 and 99 respectively. However, as soon as the duo was dismissed, a collapse ensued and the hosts lost their final their final seven wickets for just 54 runs.

On the final day, India tried their best to script a memorable win, but the task was just too steep. As a result of this loss, India's road ahead for the World Test Championship (WTC) final has become a bit rocky, and the qualification will now eventually depend on the upcoming Border Gavaskar Trophy.

India and New Zealand will now square off in the second Test, beginning October 24 in Pune.