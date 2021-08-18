‘Top-order is extremely ordinary, openers are of no use’: Ramiz Raja slams England batters for poor show at Lord's

Former Pakistan cricketer Ramiz Raja criticised England's top-order for their below-par performance in the second innings of the second Test against India at Lord’s.

Virat Kohli & Co set a 272-run target for England in 60 overs after Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah stitched a record 89-run stand for the 9th wicket. In reply, the openers fell for ducks and the entire batting collapsed for 120, handing a 151-run win to Team India.

Ramiz lauded India’s terrific display at the home of cricket but lashed out at the hosts for showing least intent to win the game. In his latest YouTube video, the cricketer-turned-commentator asserted that Joe Root’s England didn’t play their natural game against India’s potent bowling attack.

“England’s top order is extremely ordinary. Their openers, Rory Burns and Dom Sibley, are of no use. Haseeb Hameed, who was making a comeback, also looked nervous. Against a strong India bowling line-up, if you are not mentally and technically sound, you will be exposed,” said Raja.

“Even if this Test was drawn with the hosts 7-8 wickets down, it would have been a moral victory for India. But following this defeat, it will be very difficult for England to stand up in the remaining Test matches. They should have drawn this game, but India forced them into a corner with their aggression, and made life difficult for them. England did not play their natural game because of India’s exemplary bowling, and the innings became stagnant,” he added.

Raja further spoke about Team India’s mindset with which they took down England in the second Test, despite lagging behind at one point.

“India looked hungry to make an impossible situation possible. Shami’s counter-attack flattened England. The same fighting spirit was seen in India’s bowling as well. They sensed that England’s weak batting could be put under pressure,” Raja concluded.