Search Search
Thursday, Sept 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper E-Paper
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Trademark Pakistan: Comedy of errors as easy run out chance goes begging against Bangladesh

ByHT Sports Desk
Updated on: Sept 25, 2025 11:01 pm IST

Pakistan allow Saif Hassan a life as comedy of errors lets Bangladesh mistake go unpaid in the Super Four match of Asia Cup 2025.

The clash between Pakistan and Bangladesh is heating up as their ace pacer, Shaheen Afridi is leading the defense of a moderate total of 135 runs. However, the Pakistan fielders seem not yet turned on and are leaving traces of lapses that has made the team the center of many trolling online.

Pakistan miss an easy runout against Bangladesh in the Super Four match of Asia Cup 2025(@Loyalsachfan10/x.com)
Pakistan miss an easy runout against Bangladesh in the Super Four match of Asia Cup 2025(@Loyalsachfan10/x.com)

Notably, the Salman Ali Agha-led side committed a comedy of errors on the field and allowed Saif Hassan, Bangladesh's best batter this Asia Cup, a life. The incident occurred on the first delivery of the fifth over.

Pakistan let-off a big chance

Shaheen Shah Afridi bowled a back of a length delivery at the fourth stump line. The batter, Towhid Hridoy pushed the ball with soft hands to the point fielder. Saif started running from the non-striker end thinking that there was a single available in that. However, Hridoy did not move from his crease.

It was a huge mix-up with both the batters ending up at the same end of the pitch. Saim Ayub who had made the stop at point made a weak throw towards the non-striker’s end. Saif was running back by this time. However, there was no one behind the stumps to collect the ball and as it missed the stumps, the back up fielder was caught off guard. By the time the ball was finally collected, the batter was back inside the crease.

Pakistan manage to minimize the damage

The let-off could have proved costly as Saif Hassan has looked the most stable batter for Bangladesh in the tournament. Even in the game against India, he fought a lone battle scoring 69 runs. But much to the dismay of the Bangladesh team and to Pakistan’s relief, he did not last long after this incident.

Haris Rauf accounted for Hassan in the next over. On the first delivery of the sixth over, Rauf bowled a good length delivery at the stumps. Hassan tried to clip the ball to the onside but mistimed it and ended up getting a leading edge. The ball went towards backward point and Ayub took the catch safely to see the back of the batter.

Notably it was the third wicket to fall for Bangladesh inside the powerplay. They had only 29 runs on the board at the time and were in a sea of trouble. The Bangladesh middle-order has struggled against spinners in the middle-overs throughout the tournament and Pakistan’s spin arsenal was not yet introduced into the attack by then.

Pakistan are desperately eyeing a spot in the final against their arch-rivals, India. They have made it clear in the recent media interactions that they are keen on getting revenge for the two defeats they had faced against India, earlier in the tournament. The efficient bowling in the powerplay has definitely put them in a position of strength in the defense of the moderate 135 that they have on the board.

Catch all the latest Cricket news Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup 2025, Live Cricket Score , and Asia Cup Points Table ranking changes updates. Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated with Asia Cup 2025 news with including Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live
Catch all the latest Cricket news Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup 2025, Live Cricket Score , and Asia Cup Points Table ranking changes updates. Follow top players like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and stay updated with Asia Cup 2025 news with including Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live
News / Cricket News / Trademark Pakistan: Comedy of errors as easy run out chance goes begging against Bangladesh
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On