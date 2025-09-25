Trademark Pakistan: Comedy of errors as easy run out chance goes begging against Bangladesh

The clash between Pakistan and Bangladesh is heating up as their ace pacer, Shaheen Afridi is leading the defense of a moderate total of 135 runs. However, the Pakistan fielders seem not yet turned on and are leaving traces of lapses that has made the team the center of many trolling online. Pakistan miss an easy runout against Bangladesh in the Super Four match of Asia Cup 2025(@Loyalsachfan10/x.com)

Notably, the Salman Ali Agha-led side committed a comedy of errors on the field and allowed Saif Hassan, Bangladesh's best batter this Asia Cup, a life. The incident occurred on the first delivery of the fifth over.

Pakistan let-off a big chance

Shaheen Shah Afridi bowled a back of a length delivery at the fourth stump line. The batter, Towhid Hridoy pushed the ball with soft hands to the point fielder. Saif started running from the non-striker end thinking that there was a single available in that. However, Hridoy did not move from his crease.

It was a huge mix-up with both the batters ending up at the same end of the pitch. Saim Ayub who had made the stop at point made a weak throw towards the non-striker’s end. Saif was running back by this time. However, there was no one behind the stumps to collect the ball and as it missed the stumps, the back up fielder was caught off guard. By the time the ball was finally collected, the batter was back inside the crease.

Pakistan manage to minimize the damage

The let-off could have proved costly as Saif Hassan has looked the most stable batter for Bangladesh in the tournament. Even in the game against India, he fought a lone battle scoring 69 runs. But much to the dismay of the Bangladesh team and to Pakistan’s relief, he did not last long after this incident.

Haris Rauf accounted for Hassan in the next over. On the first delivery of the sixth over, Rauf bowled a good length delivery at the stumps. Hassan tried to clip the ball to the onside but mistimed it and ended up getting a leading edge. The ball went towards backward point and Ayub took the catch safely to see the back of the batter.

Notably it was the third wicket to fall for Bangladesh inside the powerplay. They had only 29 runs on the board at the time and were in a sea of trouble. The Bangladesh middle-order has struggled against spinners in the middle-overs throughout the tournament and Pakistan’s spin arsenal was not yet introduced into the attack by then.

Pakistan are desperately eyeing a spot in the final against their arch-rivals, India. They have made it clear in the recent media interactions that they are keen on getting revenge for the two defeats they had faced against India, earlier in the tournament. The efficient bowling in the powerplay has definitely put them in a position of strength in the defense of the moderate 135 that they have on the board.