e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 21, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / ‘Tremendous character’: Sourav Ganguly’s motivational tweet for Mohammed Siraj after pacer’s father passes away

‘Tremendous character’: Sourav Ganguly’s motivational tweet for Mohammed Siraj after pacer’s father passes away

Siraj’s father Mohammed Ghous passed away on Friday. The 53-year-old who was an autorickshaw driver before Siraj’s cricketing career took flight, lost the battle to a lung ailment.

cricket Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 16:44 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File photo of Mohammed Siraj and his father
File photo of Mohammed Siraj and his father(twitter)
         

Saluting India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj’s strong character for deciding to stay back with the Indian side in Australian despite his father’s demise, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Saturday wished him well for the upcoming four-match Test series.

Siraj’s father Mohammed Ghous passed away on Friday. The 53-year-old who was an autorickshaw driver before Siraj’s cricketing career took flight, lost the battle to a lung ailment.

Siraj, who is part of the Indian Test side could not fly back to India for the funeral due to the quarantine rules in place.

“May Mohammed Siraj have a lot of strength to overcome this loss..lots of good wishes for his success in this trip.. tremendous character,” Ganguly tweeted.

 

Siraj has played one ODI and three T20Is for India. The pacer is yet to take a wicket in the 50-over format, but he has three wickets in T20Is.

The 26-year-old recently played the Indian Premier League (IPL) for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

He managed to take 11 wickets from nine matches this season for the Virat Kohli-led side.

The Indian squad is currently in the middle of a 14-day quarantine period in Australia and all players have been training in Sydney with an eye on the protocols put in place to combat the coronavirus pandemic. India and Australia are slated to lock horns in three ODIs, three T20Is and four Tests.

India will play three ODIs (starting November 27) and as many T20Is before the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the four-match Tests starts on December 17.

(With ANI inputs)

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Home minister Amit Shah in Chennai, will hold crucial meet with state unit
Home minister Amit Shah in Chennai, will hold crucial meet with state unit
‘Desist from policy of supporting terror’: India slams Pak over JeM attack
‘Desist from policy of supporting terror’: India slams Pak over JeM attack
Comedian Bharti Singh, husband arrive at NCB office in Mumbai
Comedian Bharti Singh, husband arrive at NCB office in Mumbai
Tibetan administration head Lobsang Sangay invited to White House
Tibetan administration head Lobsang Sangay invited to White House
4 Jaish terrorists killed in Nagrota got orders from Masood Azhar’s brother
4 Jaish terrorists killed in Nagrota got orders from Masood Azhar’s brother
‘Jammu-Kashmir turned into an open air prison’: Mehbooba Mufti
‘Jammu-Kashmir turned into an open air prison’: Mehbooba Mufti
Woman dentist’s throat slit, children attacked in Agra
Woman dentist’s throat slit, children attacked in Agra
Watch: At least 8 killed after mortar shells hit Kabul residential areas
Watch: At least 8 killed after mortar shells hit Kabul residential areas
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiDelhi Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 casesDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In