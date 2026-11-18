New Delhi: The fuse lit by Usman Khawaja revisiting ‘facts’ about the Australia team’s ball-tampering on the 2018 Test tour of South Africa has engulfed the country’s cricket. What was a serious case of illegally changing the condition of the ball raising questions of ethics in the dressing room has now exploded into a truth-tampering scandal.

Cameron Bancroft says 'whole team' knew of Australia's sandpaper plot in 2018. (REUTERS)

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Cameron Bancroft, the youngster in that squad who was caught on live TV trying to slip sandpaper into his undergarment during the third Test at Cape Town, rattled the Australian cricket establishment by writing an explosive media column in the West Australian on Wednesday.

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In a long article, Bancroft backed Khawaja’s statement ahead of the release of his book Sabr (means patience in Urdu) that the entire squad, and not just then skipper Steven Smith, vice-captain David Warner and himself—only the trio was punished—were involved.

Bancroft said he decided to give his version of the events after current Test skipper Pat Cummins, a key fast bowler of the 2018 side, dismissed Khawaja’s claims as “100% wrong”. Cummins accused his former teammate saying, “Uzzi’s being casual with my life, and that of many others in Australian cricket.”

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{{^usCountry}} Bancroft wrote: “It was not just the three of us — Steve Smith, David Warner and I — who knew about me using sandpaper on the ball in South Africa. It was the whole team.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Bancroft wrote: “It was not just the three of us — Steve Smith, David Warner and I — who knew about me using sandpaper on the ball in South Africa. It was the whole team.” {{/usCountry}}

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Cricket Australia, in a bid to somehow put a lid on the crisis, announced “an independent forum for players and support staff who were involved in the 2018 tour of South Africa” to “share their versions of events and recollections in a confidential environment”. However, it has said it will not launch a fresh probe into the incidents and action taken.

Following the column by Bancroft, who played just one more Test after that SA tour, CA issued a brief statement saying it was studying the batter’s version of events.

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Bancroft wrote: "When I was questioned during Cricket Australia's investigation I did not give a complete and truthful account. I withheld important details, including when the use of sandpaper began, how long it went on for and the involvement and awareness of others. I did this to protect CA’s investigation and not implicate others around me.”

Cameron Bancroft says entire Australian team were aware of sandpaper plot.

Bancroft has claimed then vice-captain Warner suggested the method as Australia struggled to take wickets in the second Test at Port Elizabeth (now Gqeberha) but it was to help the team and everyone knew.

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As the doctored ball seemed to work, Bancroft says he even kept asking the fast bowlers (Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Mitch Marsh, the T20I skipper now, were also in the eleven) and wicketkeeper Tim Paine if the ball was reversing enough and got their feedback.

He adds that when he was caught on live TV trying to hide the piece of sandpaper, “Boof” (then coach Darren Lehmann’s nickname) shouted for someone to take the sandpaper off him.

“Difficult chapter for many”

Former Australia opener David Boon, who is the CA chair, said in his statement: “We believe this (setting up the forum) is in the best interests of the game. For almost a decade, the fallout from those events has remained part of the conversation around Australian cricket. It has been a difficult chapter for many people and, increasingly, the ongoing debate has become a distraction from the game. We believe it is time for a circuit breaker.

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“As a former player, I know that one of the most important things cricket gives us is the relationships we build and the mateship that endures long after playing careers end. My hope is that this process can help strengthen those connections and allow us to focus on what lies ahead.”

Bancroft’s claims raise the question why the investigation did not probe deeper — Warner has said the fast bowlers were never interviewed — and how the bowlers for whom tampering is done could not have known about it. Lehmann, who quit as coach after that tour, has also dismissed Khawaja’s claims.

As Australia’s ‘Class of 2018’ stands divided, CA will find it difficult to convince fans in a country that believes in playing hard but fair that it was not involved in a cover up.

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The fresh Cummins statement— he and fellow bowlers Mitchell Starc, Mitch Marsh, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon had also issued a statement in 2021 denying any knowledge of the tampering after Bancroft, asked by a British publication whether the bowlers knew, said it was “self-explanatory”.

"It (Cummins statement) made me feel angry, betrayed and alone. What I saw, experienced and lived with -- not only him, but everyone else on that tour in South Africa -- is not the public account he gave in his press conference and in the years previously when he has spoken on this time."